Trevor Lawrence Condemns Jaguars After Liam Coen Calls Out Offense

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence made some clutch plays to lead the team to a 27-24 win over the Arizona Cardinals. However, there were several inconsistencies in Lawrence’s performance, with interruptions and struggles across the offense. While the victory was a relief, Lawrence acknowledged that his and the team’s overall performance wasn’t up to par.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Definitely not ideal and probably not a recipe to win every week,” Lawrence said, expressing his dissatisfaction with the way the Jaguars secured the win.

His comments pointed to a sense of failure in execution throughout the game, particularly considering the team’s struggles to close out the Cardinals in regulation. The broader context of how it should not be the recipe to win is particularly telling. It subtly condemns the execution and consistency of the team’s play, indicating that while they secured the win, it was not a formula for long-term success. This line is a warning to his teammates that the standard must improve.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We need to play the next play,” he noted, emphasizing how moments of adversity, such as the team’s four turnovers, are simply not sustainable for future success.

Trevor Lawrence reflected on the struggles the team has faced recently, including close wins in overtime against the Raiders and a disappointing loss to the Texans after squandering a lead.

“I think we’ve been on both sides of it, and you just learn as a team, and you learn how to win,” Lawrence said, acknowledging the growing pains of a young, evolving team.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, he shifted the focus to the brighter side of the game and added that the team still managed to clinch a win. Lawrence further added that the team has learned from the mistakes that they made in their recent tough games and will continue to improve.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

“I mean, it’s happened in Vegas. We’ve had two overtime wins. We had a tough loss in Houston, where we had a lead, and the same thing happened, so I think we’ve been on both sides of it, and you just learn as a team, and you learn how to win. I think we’re on our way and have a lot more work to do, but it’s a huge win for us,” Trevor Lawrence said.

While the Jaguars managed to win 3 of the last 4 games, it wasn’t a pretty one. The Jaguars clinched a 30-29 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders in an overtime thriller. This was yet another close and ugly win. However, they lost their lead and suffered a loss against the Houston Texans, which pointed out their issues with their defense and pass rushing.

As for the latest game, it showed that the Jaguars cannot afford for Lawrence to lose his composure. Lawrence threw three interceptions against the Cardinals, with 1 fumble returned for a touchdown. While it’s easy to lose concentration at such times, Lawrence remained calm. He had a decent game.

ADVERTISEMENT

The QB completed 18 of 30 passes for 256 yards and three touchdowns. Now, while speaking of the team’s latest four turnovers, Trevor Lawrence explained that he would not play “scared.”

“Totally get that, but I’m never going to play scared. I’m going to continue to let it rip, and I think that’s why we have a chance at the end of the day — [it] is because you keep playing,” he said. “So, never going to apologize for that. But I will say I cannot turn the ball over four times.”

Head coach Liam Coen also praised the QB for not losing his patience during the game. However, during the press conference, he opened up about the issues with the offense.

ADVERTISEMENT

Liam Coen opened up about his crucial decision during the game

Coach Coen was asked about his decision to go for it on 4th-and-1 towards the end of regulation.

“We didn’t run it great, obviously, in getting there. You know, on the previous play, we hit the keeper to Brenton (tight end Brenton Strange) to give us, what, third and two. We get stuffed, kind of almost like lost a half a yard. I think we were, like, what, fourth and two, fourth and two and a half,” he said.

The Jaguars took the lead late in the fourth quarter when Trevor Lawrence found wide receiver Parker Washington in the back of the end zone. On their next drive, they had a chance to run out the clock and secure the win in regulation, but Lawrence’s fourth-and-1 pass with 1:44 left came up short.

Coach Coen explained that the team tried an aggressive play, but that didn’t work. However, he had a message for the locker room.

“We’ve been aggressive all season when it comes to those decisions. And you’re putting us growing as an offense, us growing as a team, is trusting them in some of those moments to go make those plays and go execute in those situations. It didn’t work out this time, but hopefully those guys get the message. Guys get the message that ultimately, man, we need to go execute in those moments and, for us to close people out on our terms,” he said.

The Jaguars will look to follow the advice when they face the Tennessee Titans in Week 13.