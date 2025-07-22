Trevor Lawrence May be in Trouble As Jaguars Coach Clears Demand For Locker room

It started with a shuffle—subtle enough to slip past most fans but loud enough for those watching closely. During minicamp, the Jaguars‘ offensive linemen weren’t listed by position. No left tackle, no guard, no center—just names. For a team fresh off a disappointing season and now under new leadership, it wasn’t just a formatting tweak. It was a message.

Behind the scenes, offensive line coach Shaun Sarrett and first-year head coach Liam Coen are pushing for a full reset. “We’re not handing out jobs,” Sarrett said. “You’re a lineman until you earn more.” It’s the kind of mantra that breeds competition—which, on paper, sounds ideal. But for Trevor Lawrence, this shift in philosophy might bring more chaos than clarity.

Lawrence, now 25, is entering a season that could determine the trajectory of his NFL legacy. Once billed as the golden child of the 2021 draft class, he’s coming off his worst statistical year—just 2,045 passing yards, 11 touchdowns, and a QBR of 59.5. Injuries cut his campaign short, and questions around his decision-making haven’t fully gone away. Yet despite the setbacks, the Jaguars extended him last June with a five-year, $275 million deal.

The hope this offseason? That a revamped offense and a healthy quarterback would finally click. The problem? The system might not be built to protect him

During a recent Fantasy Football podcast, analyst Jayden Winks didn’t hold back. “I’ll say this. This Jacksonville Jaguars offensive line is disgusting. It’s really bad,” he said. His co-host, Josh Norris, was more optimistic. “Trevor Lawrence, I believe he’s talented enough to win a Super Bowl,” Norris offered. “It hasn’t always been clean, but a lot of forces have worked against him.”

Still, Winks pointed to Lawrence’s inconsistency in accuracy and decision-making—two areas unlikely to improve behind a revolving door of linemen. And with no set starting five, the road to Week 1 looks increasingly unstable. Sarrett, meanwhile, insists the approach is about flexibility. “There are multiple guys on this line that can play multiple positions, which takes a lot of stress off me as a coach and the organization,” he said.

But there’s a risk: with no chemistry or continuity upfront, Lawrence could once again find himself running for his life.

Coen and Sarrett’s plan for Lawrence’s protectors: Earn your spot—or lose it

Under this new regime, competition isn’t just encouraged—it’s required. “We’ll keep them working at it each day,” Sarrett said, “and hopefully we have the best five starting when it all flattens out.” That flattening out, though, could take time—time that Lawrence may not have. Even veteran starters from last year aren’t safe. With training camp looming, rookies like Wyatt Milum and newcomers like Chuma Edoga are all part of the mix. The reshuffle is real, and it’s ongoing.

It’s not just the line that’s in flux. Coen’s offense is set to integrate RB prospect Bhayshul Tuten and two-way rookie Travis Hunter who’s practicing on both sides of the ball. But the coaching staff has been cautious—wanting to protect Hunter’s long-term health and availability. Until then, Lawrence won’t have the full range of weapons he was promised.

All of this places more pressure on Lawrence than ever before. He’s no longer the rookie with potential. He’s now the franchise quarterback with a massive contract, back-to-back injury scares, and a fanbase growing restless. And while he’s made personal adjustments—like changing his footwork and refining his pre-snap reads—the structure around him is still uncertain.

“I feel a lot more comfortable,” he said at minicamp. But comfort in drills is very different from comfort in the pocket. Especially when the five men in front of you haven’t been named yet. If the Jaguars can stabilize this unit, Lawrence has the arm, mobility, and field vision to turn things around. But if the competition-first philosophy stalls chemistry, the season could get ugly—fast.

So yes, Trevor Lawrence may still have Super Bowl talent. But unless the chaos around him settles, this could be the season that defines what kind of quarterback he’ll be remembered as.