Trevor Lawrence Sends Clear Message to Jaguars Locker Room as Liam Coen Advises QB to Let Loose

After the Week 10 collapse against the Houston Texans, the disappointment in Jacksonville is impossible to ignore. The Jacksonville Jaguars had built a 29-10 lead, only to squander the lead and lose 36-29 to Houston. It was the largest blown lead in the franchise’s history. And quarterback Trevor Lawrence just made it clear that the team owns the loss.

“We didn’t get it done last week,” said Trevor Lawrence. “You know, we didn’t finish the game well, and we own that. We have to move on and go, and you know, try to beat a really good Chargers team this week. So, that’s the thing about the NFL is it doesn’t let up. You know, so you can’t stay in the rearview mirror thinking about the last one because this one is just as important.”

That kind of accountability isn’t new from Trevor Lawrence. After their 20-12 loss to the Seahawks earlier this season, he sent a clear message to the locker room. There was no finger-pointing from the quarterback, just ownership. But this loss in Week 10 stings more.

Blowing a 19-point lead in the fourth quarter is too big a disappointment to just leave behind. As such, even analyst Pete Prisco slammed the Jaguars for the collapse down the stretch. Still, Trevor Lawrence isn’t looking back. He’s focused on what’s next – a Week 11 showdown against the 7-3 Chargers. The QB made it clear that he needs to trust his instincts more and play with freedom while moving forward.

“I think that’s the biggest thing is knowing I can make every throw out there,” said Trevor Lawrence. “I know what I’m seeing, so just trust it and go play and help us get in a rhythm faster. And hit some of these throws down the field and open up our offense somewhere.”

That mindset might be exactly what the Jaguars need right now. Can Lawrence flip the switch in time to take down the Chargers? Jaguars fans are hoping that this week, they can finally see their quarterback play with no fear of making mistakes. And that’s where head coach Liam Coen stepped in with some advice for the quarterback.

Liam Coen advised Trevor Lawrence before Week 11

Trevor Lawrence completed just 56.5% of his passes for 158 yards with 1 touchdown and 1 interception against Houston. Now, before facing the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 11, reporters asked Liam Coen whether Lawrence was hesitant in that game. To which Coen made it clear he believes in his quarterback and that the QB did well overall.

“No, just a couple plays, you know,” said Liam Coen. “I mean, he made some really good throws, too, in that game, and also made some critical plays with his legs.”

Imago credits: imago

More importantly, Liam Coen shared the advice he gave to Lawrence – something that could reshape the way the quarterback approaches the game.

“Trevor and I had a good conversation yesterday in terms of just, you know, ‘Hey man, cut it loose and let it rip when we do have some of those opportunities’,” said Liam Coen. “And hey man, yes, we don’t want to turn the ball over, right? We want to turn it over on defense, and we want to keep it on offense. But we can’t, you know, be thinking about that or trying to play to not make a mistake at all.”

That’s solid advice, because if Trevor Lawrence keeps worrying about turnovers, he won’t unleash the playmaker he truly is. Sure, the stats don’t look great. Lawrence has 7 turnovers this season, while having a 59.5% completion rate, 1,998 yards, 10 touchdowns, and 7 interceptions this season. But numbers don’t tell the full story.

Trevor Lawrence has been sacked 26 times this season, and his receivers lead the league in drops. So maybe, just maybe, what Lawrence needs now isn’t more pressure. The quarterback needs permission to take risks, to trust his arm, and to believe that one bad throw won’t define the game. If he can embrace that “let it rip” mentality Liam Coen preached, Jacksonville’s offense could become unpredictable again.