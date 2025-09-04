Trevor Lawrence Still Unclear on Liam Coen’s Schemes Despite Getting Help From Baker Mayfield

Did the poor performance in the rookie season affect Trevor Lawrence‘s mindset? For those of you who don’t remember, HC Urban Meyer kept playing him despite going 2-8 in the first 10 games. The rookie season of the 1st overall pick from Clemson ended with a 3-14 win-loss record. He led the league with 17 interceptions. A lot was expected out of him, but the QB is yet to play a full season of consistent football or field a winning team. His record also stands at a disappointing 22-38. But this year, even before the season starts, doubts are creeping in.

Speaking to the reporters on September 3, the Jaguars starter was asked if he felt comfortable in the new system under new HC Liam Coen. Particularly, when things tend to go south. With a poker face, he said, “Yeah, it’s hard to simulate that in practice, honestly, because practice is pretty structured, especially when you’re going through the different scout looks for what you’re trying to get. Typically, you just don’t have enough time to get all the bad looks to all your plays. You want to see the ones that it’s put in for.”

But he then explained his words. It’s about those plays when the defense intercepts his pass and nothing seems to go his way. That’s when the instinct of a leader kicks in. However, for that to happen, the scenario needs to be an NFL game. Neither can Trevor Lawrence do that in practice, nor can he check his reactions that way. That’s understandable, too, but the HC-QB has worked hard the entire offseason.

This is Liam Coen’s first job as a head coach. But he has already found the flaws in the QB’s game and worked on them. “The drop of a quarterback is very similar to a dance, and so each song, right, has a different rhythm,” Coen said. “Each play has a different rhythm. Each system has different rhythms.” The first thing that Coen wanted to improve was Lawrence’s footwork.It includes the mechanics as well. One of Coen’s first changes was having Lawrence put his left foot ahead of his right in shotgun formation. And after spending time in practice, the QB is comfortable with the new offense. While talking about their combination a few days back, Lawrence said, “It’s starting to feel a lot more comfortable and natural.”

Things are flowing pretty smoothly for the AFC South franchise. Their QB is even talking to others to gain some confidence. It’s becoming the make-or-break season.

Trevor Lawrence praises Baker Mayfield

When Coen took over as the OC of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2024, he didn’t have to start from zero. But let’s not take the credit away where it’s due. In the first 7 years of his NFL career, Baker Mayfield didn’t even score 30 TDs in one season.

Enter Coen as their offensive coordinator, and Mayfield’s numbers rose to 41 touchdowns. Coen’s offense thrives on quick releases. Mayfield excelled in 2024, setting career highs in completion percentage (71.4%), passing yards (4,500), with his fastest time to throw (2.70 seconds). While he also led the league in interceptions (17), the 10-7 record ensured they were through to the playoffs. When Trevor Lawrence talked to the Bucs QB and got to know these things, he was impressed. It was another moment of enlightenment and trust in the new coach.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“I’ve heard great things from other people as well, whether it’s about Liam and the system or whatever, but hearing Baker’s experience and obviously what they were able to do last year as an offense was super impressive,” said the Jags QB. The Bucs also finished in the top 10 in the league in scoring and total yards. These things definitely inspire them. He then praised the rival signal caller and added, “He’s been a huge help for me and has given me a lot of confidence.”

There’s also the burden of performance. Last year, they signed a 5-year $275 million contract extension with $142 million guaranteed. So, the Jags trust him. But this year, he needs to repay their faith. That’s a tough deal. Will he be able to do this? We will find out soon.