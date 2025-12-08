Trevor Lawrence Ticked Off by Harsh Jaguars Reality As Liam Coen Makes Disrespected Admission

Essentials Inside The Story Jaguars dominate AFC South but fly under national spotlight

Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne Jr. lead team to four straight wins

Liam Coen aims for franchise-first 10+ wins in debut season

The Jaguars’ players are not receiving the spotlight they deserve. In a league obsessed with contenders, the 9-4 Jacksonville Jaguars are somehow the best team nobody is talking about, according to team quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

“We all feel like we’re a really good team and probably don’t get the credit we deserve,” said Trevor Lawrence, via John Oehser on X. “Nobody really cares about the Jags, which is fine. That’s kind of how it is. We’ll use it as a chip on our shoulder, keep playing. It doesn’t really matter.”

The win over the Colts marked their fourth consecutive victory. Lawrence was 17-for-30 passes for 244 yards and two touchdowns, but the focus shifted to Daniel Jones’ Achilles injury. While their performances were good, the harsh reality, according to a seemingly frustrated Lawrence, is that they might be flying under the radar.

One of the top contenders for the MVP, Colts‘ running back Jonathan Taylor, was limited to 21 carries for 74 yards and 1 touchdown. The Jaguars’ defense was rock solid, but it was not enough to make the headlines. Meanwhile, the Jaguars’ running back Travis Etienne Jr. scored two touchdowns while carrying the ball 20 times for 74 yards, but none of that seemed to make any headlines.

This also happened against the Chiefs, when they won 31-28. Instead of handing them the credit, the headlines shifted to Mahomes‘ underperformance.

In some ways, this has always been the case since their first season in 1995. The lack of success has been the key factor that pushed them away from the media spotlight. During the 2024 season, they finished 4-13. But changing the dynamics completely in the following season should perhaps have gotten them the applause they deserved.

Even head coach Liam Coen felt the same way as Lawrence when talking about “respect” for the Jaguars.

HC Liam Coen believes “respect” is not coming for the Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jaguars are in red-hot form, with both their offense and defense being among the best. But the lack of respect is not sitting well with head coach Liam Coen. He wants his team to use it to fuel their motivation.

“I don’t know if we’ll ever really get it [respect],” said Liam Coen, via John Oehser on X. “That’s the beauty of it. It ain’t coming. You know that. It’s not. That’s totally fine. Our guys just keep finding ways to get a little bit pissed off, go play their tails off and execute, though, at a higher level.”

Currently, the Jaguars are focused on making it to the playoffs. The road looks smooth with its probability at 98%, but nothing can be taken for granted. In Week 10, they blew their 19-point lead in the fourth quarter against the Texans, and the HC wants to use it as a reminder that anything can happen in a 60-minute game.

They have four games left to play. The 3-10 Jets and 2-11 Titans are among the remaining matchups. If they win both of them, then it will make Coen the first head coach in the franchise’s history to win more than 10 games in his first season in charge.

In Week 15, they go up against the Jets at home. It will be interesting to see whether the Jaguars continue to perform amid the lack of spotlight and finally gather the respect they deserve.