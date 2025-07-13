Trevor Lawrence to Mirror Peyton Manning’s Career as Liam Coen Set to Break 30-Year Curse

The clock ticks louder for Trevor Lawrence with each passing season. Once hailed as a generational talent, the Jaguars QB now carries the weight of unmet expectations after two rocky years. Critics point to the inconsistencies – the flashes of brilliance clouded by puzzling mistakes. But history offers a reminder: even the greats stumbled early. Peyton Manning threw 28 interceptions as a rookie. Matthew Stafford took a decade to find his playoff breakthrough.

Jacksonville’s front office hasn’t stood still. They’ve armed Lawrence with explosive weapons and handed the offense to Liam Coen, a coach tasked with rewriting the Jaguars’ cursed script. For 30 years, this franchise has lurched between hope and heartbreak – brief playoff highs followed by crushing lows. Now, whispers suggest this might be the reset that sticks. The moment of truth has arrived for Trevor Lawrence.

On the Locked On Jaguars podcast, former scout Matt Williamson didn’t mince words about the QB’s rocky start, “I’ve been a Lawrence apologist. I understand that there’s definitely some bad tape out there… But there’s been a lot of first overall picks… we still had questions about. You know, Peyton Manning early on… His book, we’re only on chapter two.” The comparison to Manning’s early struggles wasn’t accidental – it was a reminder that greatness often needs patience.

Lawrence’s journey so far reads like a rollercoaster. The 2021 top pick battled through a disastrous Urban Meyer season, then flashed brilliance in 2022’s playoff run, only to regress last year behind a patchwork O-line. A sprained knee in Week 6 and a late-season concussion derailed momentum, while his 14 interceptions tied a career high. Yet through it all, his demeanor never wavered. “I know who I am as a player,” Lawrence told reporters last December.

Williamson sees light ahead, “His weapons to me are awesome… I think the quarterback will live up to the contract.” That $275M extension now looks like Jacksonville’s ultimate leap of faith. With Liam Coen’s creative offense Lawrence has no more excuses. The Manning comparison sticks – like Peyton’s 81 early-career picks before his Year 4 breakout, Lawrence now faces that same pivotal leap.

The Jaguars’ curse isn’t just about Lawrence. It’s etched in the franchise’s DNA. Three decades of fleeting playoff highs followed by crushing regressions. But in Liam Coen’s offensive vision and a revamped staff, there’s a whisper of something different.

Liam Coen’s culture reset in Jacksonville

Trevor Lawrence‘s path to redemption only matters if the foundation beneath him stops crumbling. For too long, Jacksonville’s cycles of hope and collapse have swallowed QBs whole. Now, as Lawrence prepares for his career-defining season, an unlikely ally arrives to break the pattern. Tony Wiggins put it plainly, “Now they’ve got new hope again with Liam Coen and an entirely different staff.” That “again” carries the weight of 30 years-three playoff appearances, three immediate regressions.

Coen operates differently. When veteran defensive tackle Arik Armstead – an 11-year NFL survivor – talks about his new coach, he doesn’t mention play designs or practice schedules. He remembers the text message: an invitation to dinner just days after Coen’s hiring. “I never did that with any head coach before,” Armstead admitted, still sounding mildly astonished. This matters in a locker room that’s seen top-down approaches fail repeatedly.

The Jaguars’ organizational scars run deep – three brief playoff appearances in 30 years, each followed by immediate collapses. Coen’s approach attacks that dreadful history at its roots. His ‘players over plays’ mantra isn’t coaching-speak; it’s a tangible shift. OC Grant Udinski builds game plans around actual player strengths, not theoretical ones. The defense collaborates rather than complies.

Armstead sees the results already: “I’m very excited for the trajectory we’re headed.” That word – trajectory – separates this reboot from past failures. The eight one-score losses last season become eight opportunities this year. The four-win record becomes fuel rather than fate. Coen hasn’t won a game yet. But in Jacksonville, where curses outlast coaches, he’s done something more important – he’s made players believe the curse was never real to begin with.