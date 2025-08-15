Trevor Lawrence’s Guard Throws Offense Under the Bus Amid Jaguars’ Continued Struggle

With just a few days left before the regular season, the Jaguars can’t afford to slow down. After a much-needed break, the team got back into action with a special private scrimmage. After all, they had to be tougher against the Saints, who will be coming in with a chip on their shoulder after their loss to the Steelers. And this scrimmage revealed several areas that demanded attention, particularly on offense.

As ESPN’s Michael DiRocco reported, the Jaguars committed 10 penalties during the session, several by the offensive line, and had eight drops from their pass catchers. Even the players weren’t satisfied with how things went earlier in the scrimmage. Before quarterback Trevor Lawrence, one Jaguars offensive lineman came up to express doubts about the offense’s performance.

Speaking to @RyanGreen1010XL, Ezra Cleveland said, “Touchdown would be nice, we came up short (on) the field goal last week against the Steelers, but touchdown will be nice, and just cohesiveness, and you know operations….We [Jaguars Offense] need to be crisp and smooth.”

The day had a great start for the offense in the beginning. However, on the other field, Jaguars’ receivers and defensive backs went head-to-head in 1-on-1 drills, where the defense clearly had the upper hand.

Trenton Irvin scored a touchdown over Christian Braswell, but after that, the defense dominated. Jarrian Jones and Jourdan Lewis broke up passes, and while Lawrence’s offense started strong with a touchdown run by Tank Bigsby, things quickly went downhill. The defense racked up sacks from multiple players, got an interception from Austin Johnson. Jarrian Jones had the best time during the scrimmage.

He ended the day with a brilliant pass breakup on a deep throw from Lawrence to Brian Thomas Jr. Despite Thomas having him stacked, Jones managed to get a hand on the ball to disrupt the catch.

However, now, the team is focused on the upcoming game against the Saints. Lawrence’s opinion wasn’t much different. “A little sloppy offensively. I thought we started great, had a long – I don’t know how many plays it was – had a long drive to start. Went and scored,” he told the reporters. Well, the best part of the team is the growing chemistry between the quarterback and the coach.

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence understands Liam Coen’s unique approach

As soon as new coach Liam Coen joined the roster, the focus turned to what he can do with the Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence. As the Jaguars head for the big action, Lawrence believes that he and new head coach Liam Coen are “really starting to get on the same page as far as [how] I’m thinking, how he’s thinking in certain concepts and playing faster.”

He further added, “That is going to be something that just continues to grow as we play more together. … But it’s been awesome having him as our coach.”

Coen has a unique approach, which is often engaging with players on the field to explain things, and it has been evident since his arrival. Earlier in the offseason, he mimicked taking snaps under center while players watched, and on the first day of training camp, he pulled out an iPad to review film with receivers between drills.

“He’s very, I’d say, thorough too, just with the details of every play of what he’s thinking. The way he communicates with me on the sideline from play-to-play, between series in practice, he does a great job of talking to me and seeing what I’m seeing,” Lawrence said. The coach’s focus has been on building an offense centered around Lawrence’s strengths while establishing clear communication across the unit. Are these the early signs that point to progress? It will be interesting to watch when the regular season rolls out.