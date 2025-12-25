Trevor Lawrence’s Wife Marissa Makes Pregnancy Statement Before Christmas

While the Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence and his wife, Marissa, welcomed their first child earlier this year, the pregnancy questions have not stopped around them. The couple became first-time parents in January 2025 with the birth of their daughter, Shae Lynn Lawrence. Still, as the year winds down, rumors about Marissa’s second pregnancy began circulating online. But Marissa just chose to respond quickly.

In her recent Instagram story, Trevor Lawrence’s wife reposted one of her holiday photos and directly addressed the pregnancy speculation. Marissa used the moment to make a clear statement about postpartum body changes and to push back against assumptions made online.

“Nope still just from the first one… let’s normalize your body changing after having a baby ✨🤍,” Marissa wrote in the caption of her IG story.

Marissa’s message followed comments from fans who questioned whether she appeared to have a “baby bump” in recent photos. The speculation stemmed from a festive Instagram post Marissa shared a day earlier. In the photo, she posed in front of a towering Christmas tree while wearing a fitted burgundy dress. She captioned the post, “A Caviar Christmas 🐆✨🎄.”

