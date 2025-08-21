Trevor Lawrence’s WR Clears Demands From Travis Hunter After Injuries Foiled Jaguars Star’s Plans

“He’s hungry. He’s coming off a successful end of the year. He wants to continue to do that,” coach Liam Coen said about the WR. The Jaguars have a fascinating wide receiver lineup with Travis Hunter and Brian Thomas Jr. this year. In July, the coach added star WR and free agent Dyami Brown to the roster. Coming out of Washington’s spectacular season, he arrives with big expectations, aligning with the Jaguars’ ambitious plans for the season. However, before the season begins, his first expectation is from his receiver-teammates.

During a press conference at practice camp, Brown was asked about the potential of the three players working together. With a confident smile, Dyami Brown emphasized that the trio will need to be fully present and focused on their game. “We could be great. All we have to do is go out there and focus every day, continue to do the things that we need to do fundamentally, and don’t let up,” he said. The expectations were clear! Even when asked more about what his group would bring to the team, he praised the teammates’ speed.

“It helps a lot. We have a lot of speed. Even our running backs have speed, and they can get things done on third and short as well. If we want to hand the ball off right up the middle just to get a first down, you know, I think that that can help us out a lot,” he added. No doubt, Hunter and Thomas are equally impressive. Thomas has had 87 catches for 1,282 yards during his first season with the Jaguars and finished third in receiving yards in the league. On the other hand, the No. 2 pick and the Heisman Trophy winner came to the Jaguars with an already impressive skill set. When paired with these two, Brown will definitely bring a solid game into the season. However, this isn’t the first time Brown has shared his take on Hunter.

Earlier, too, Trevor Lawrence’s new teammate revealed his first impression of the two-way player. He said, “He’s amazing. You never know what you gonna get outta him. You know, he does stuff a little bit different. And he does stuff out of the ordinary, too. So, you know, it be a surprise to you, but you know just him, knowing Travis, you’ll expect it.”

No doubt, it’s a promising start both for the team and for Brown, who joined the Jaguars hoping for a bigger role on offense and a chance to set career highs in catches and yards. After years of grinding in Washington, he made a strong impression last six weeks of the 2024 season, catching 16 receptions for 159 yards. And he wrapped up his career with a career high of 30 catches for 308 receiving yards.

In three playoff games with the Washington Commanders, Brown matched up against Terry McLaurin, recording 14 catches and surpassing him by two yards (229 to 227). One such impressive performance came against the Buccaneers, where he had 5 receptions for 89 yards. Watching from the sidelines was Coen, who was the Buccaneers’ offensive coordinator at the time.

When he joined the Jaguars, bringing in Brown felt like a natural fit, especially with Christian Kirk and Evan Engram no longer on the roster. Now, with all the things set in place, the Jaguars will be hoping their rookie Hunter can return to full health to make the most of this promising wide receiver group.

Travis Hunter suffered from upper-body injuries

The two-way player has been impressive so far. In his preseason debut game, Travis Hunter played 10 snaps at wide receiver and 8 snaps at cornerback. While he is a starter on offense, Hunter is still listed as a backup on the defensive side. And in the upcoming games, he was about to add more numbers to his resume, as he earlier said, he wants to be able to “process everything fast, quick” on offense and defense. However, the injury sidelined him during the second preseason game due to an upper-body injury, as per sources. He also had to miss the practice session before the game. While he returned to Tuesday’s practice session, his action was limited.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Some have suggested that the issue could be related to Hunter playing on both offense and defense. However, there is no doubt that Hunter is a unique player with a rare ability in the league. He can play both wide receiver and cornerback. He has always expressed a desire to take on both roles for the Jaguars. He did it during his college days, and he hopes to repeat it in the professional league too.

But for now, the question is, will he be able to come back soon? As per reports, the coach has given the green light, stating that Hunter will be able to suit up for the upcoming joint practice against the Dolphins. However, the question is whether Hunter can maintain the same stamina in the regular season.