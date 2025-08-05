Unhappy Trevor Lawrence Feels Pressure of Failure as Liam Coen & Jaguars Give Bad News to Offense

“We’re working the heck out of progression drills. What our defense does, which is nice, pre-snap to post-snap, it’s different looks.” The Jaguars’ HC Liam Coen was all in when talking about the defense layouts for Jacksonville’s 2025 season. As for the offense, the draft trade-up to acquire Travis Hunter as an offensive cornerstone was the start. Throughout the offseason, Coen has worked to surround QB Trevor Lawrence with all the key weaponry he could need to explode onto the scene this new season. But as the stakes rise with September inching close, the QB is notably not happy with the way things have unfolded at camp recently.

After struggling through an AC joint sprain and a concussion to boot, Trevor Lawrence’s 2024 campaign wasn’t all he dreamed it would be. Coming off two consecutive 4000+ yard seasons, his 10 starts last season saw a massive dip in the numbers. Lawrence entered the 2025 offseason with a bigger chip on his shoulder than ever. For the most part, he has been barreling through Coen’s blueprint with absolute ease and veteran finesse. But the air around the Jaguars’ practice field felt heavier than usual on Tuesday, August 5. It wasn’t from the humidity, but from an unspoken tension that crept into every drill and throw. The kind of day every athlete dreads: nothing goes right, the details slip, and even the stars feel like they’re moving at a snail’s pace.

As Trevor Lawrence strode off the field, wiping sweat from his brow, his frustration was unmistakable. He didn’t try to hide it. He couldn’t.

On the August 5 training camp presser, Lawrence noted that practice had gone considerably downhill after their off day. “Today was definitely one of our worst days as an offense, you know… I just felt like we were moving a little slow coming off the off day. Just need to bring a little bit more juice next time,” Lawrence admitted, the words tumbling out with an edge of self-reflection. For Lawrence, the Jaguars’ ascending QB and the face of hope in North Florida, bad days have always been fuel. Yet, this day cut deeper, shadowed by penalties, missed assignments, “a couple of bad reads” by the QB, and a sluggishness that sapped energy from the air itself. “There was just a little bit of everything,” Lawrence noted with disappointment. While the QB is glad this happened at camp and not the regular season, this wasn’t just about one poor session.

USA Today via Reuters Jan 14, 2023; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) celebrates after beating the Los Angeles Chargers during a wild card game at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

For the Jaguars, who’ve spent offseasons selling a story of reemergence and ‘poised for breakout’, a public step backward throws questions at every corner. Coaching, chemistry, depth, even confidence. Last year’s Jaguars saw flashes of brilliance. But Lawrence’s injuries mounted, and the hopes for a playoff berth sat on the sidelines along with him. That’s why his reflection on camp setbacks now is even more striking. It wasn’t a glossy, PR-manufactured summary. He pinpointed mistakes, swallowed blame and underlined the need for urgency. The goal isn’t just to win games, but to transform these tough days into fuel for growth.

But as Trevor Lawrence gears up to get the offense back in order, he finds a key piece a bit behind on the learning curve. The rising rookie star Travis Hunter faces a steep climb ahead of him in Jacksonville despite his draft hype and college pedigree.

Secondary shocks: Travis Hunter’s role in flux

As the Jaguars work through their offensive setbacks, another piece of the puzzle ripples through camp. Star athlete Travis Hunter, lauded as a rare two-way talent who could redefine the Jaguars’ offense, won’t always be available on the field. In fact, HC Liam Coen has offered a sobering assessment in contrast to Hunter’s hype. His offensive skills are still lacking, and the staff won’t force him into every snap.

When talking about Travis Hunter’s workload on the Rich Eisen Show, Coen noted that Hunter was getting only “80% of snaps or so.” While Travis Hunter boasts both the explosiveness of a receiver and the physicality of a cornerback, there’s a clear gap that needs to be filled, according to the HC. “We’ve done more offense because that was where more the development was necessary,” noted Coen. While his skills at cornerback need very little work, the coach feels there’s more room for improvement at receiver. “Offensively we felt like there was a little bit more development that was necessary and it’s a lot more ball, right?” And Hunter, for one, hasn’t shied away from the workload. He’s grinding through camp like it’s already the regular season, putting up clutch plays and proving his first-round hype on repeat.

For Liam Coen’s first stint as the HC of the Jaguars, he’s not leaving anything to chance. His mission is to flip the script on the 4-13 disaster of last season, and Hunter’s development in the offseason will play a big part in that equation. The message from the coach is clear: patience and development take priority over quick-fix heroics. In an era when stars are always expected to deliver, the Jaguars are betting on the long game, even if it means growing pains in the short term. With Trevor Lawrence promising to bring more “juice” in the coming days, and Hunter on the long road to NFL glory, it sure looks like the results could pay off in a big way.