Urban Meyer Has One Last Card to Play After Losing His $30 Million Battle With the Jaguars

More than five years after Urban Meyer’s short and turbulent NFL coaching stint ended after just 13 games, a final ruling has been reached on his dispute with the Jacksonville Jaguars. The arbitrator sided with the Jaguars, deciding that the organization was justified in firing Meyer “with cause.” As a result, the team is not required to pay out the remainder of his contract and ultimately saves them more than $30 million. But Meyer could still have one more card to play.

“Meyer still has the option to challenge the NFL’s independent arbitration process in court,” SleeperJaguars noted on X.

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As also agreed by Pro Football Talk‘s Mike Florio, Meyer could still explore the option of challenging the arbitration process in court. In recent cases involving Jon Gruden and Brian Flores, the NFL’s internal system for handling employment disputes has already faced significant criticism and legal pushback.

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With more than $30 million at stake, Meyer and his legal team might at least consider a broader challenge to a process that doesn’t rely on a fully independent arbitrator. Still, even that route may not change the outcome.

Given Meyer’s history and the circumstances of his tenure, it’s hard to argue against the idea that his firing likely meets the definition of being “with cause.”

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Meyer, in his first season at Duval County, had a putrid 2-11 record. However, this downward slide began far before the start of the season, as the former Ohio State head coach saw his strength and conditioning coach, Chris Doyle, resign 35 hours after his hiring as the team faced backlash over accusations about his culture of bullying and racist remarks in the weight room.

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Then, as the offseason continued, the Jags failed to sign quality free agents as Meyer struggled to transition from the college recruiting system to the NFL. Although Jacksonville drafted Trevor Lawrence first overall, Meyers was involved in a controversy surrounding the other draft pick, Travis Etienne. Meyer used the Clemson running back as a wide receiver.

As the 2021 season neared, Urban Meyer faced his first NFL fine for considering players’ vaccination status when making roster cuts, leading to an NFLPA investigation. However, these problems didn’t stop as the season began with a 37-21 loss to the Houston Texans, followed by another defeat. After this poor start came the probable reason behind Meyer’s firing, as he didn’t travel with the team after losing to the Cincinnati Bengals and was caught on video in a bar with young women.

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While Meyer handled this situation, he reportedly received college coaching offers from USC and Notre Dame, adding more fuel to the controversy. As December rolled in, a report from NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero revealed Meyer called himself a winner and his assistants losers in a meeting.

He then suffered a 20-0 shutout loss, which was followed by another controversial incident as reports about Meyer kicking Jaguars kicker Josh Lambo during the week of the final preseason game, per the Tampa Bay Times.

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This incident turned out to be the last straw and led to Urban Meyer’s firing on December 16, 2021. Despite these turbulent times, the former Florida State head coach sued the Jaguars for $30 million in unpaid salary, disputing the “with cause” firing. If Meyer could convince a judge he had been fired “without cause,” the Jaguars would be required to pay him the entire $30 million.

However, with the independent arbitrator ruling against Urban Meyer, the three-time national champion misses out on a massive payday while he continues in the role of a college football analyst for FOX and after being inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2025. On the other hand, the Jaguars have managed to brush off that dreadful time in franchise history and are linked to a player who could help them push toward a Super Bowl.

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Jaguars emerge as surprise suitors for disgruntled star wide receiver

After firing Urban Meyer, the Jags brought in Super Bowl-winning head coach Doug Pederson ahead of the 2022 season, who led them to a 9–8 record and an AFC South division title. However, this positive change didn’t last long, as the franchise eventually moved on from Pederson after a 4-13 record in the 2024-25 season.

This led to the franchise signing Liam Coen, who immediately had another positive season as Jacksonville finished with a dominant 13-4 record while winning the division but failing to secure a victory in the postseason. But after this incredible first year, the Jaguars have been rumored to be a major player in the A.J. Brown sweepstakes as the star wideout’s time with the Philadelphia Eagles is almost up.

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“Another personnel exec mentioned Jacksonville as a potential fit for Brown,” NFL insider Jason La Canfora reported. “Jags receiver Brian Thomas, Jr. has regressed and been subject to trade rumors, and 2025 top pick Travis Hunter is going to be playing way more cornerback than receiver moving forward, and a vet like Brown could help fill a void there.”

Acquiring a name like A.J. Brown will certainly bolster a receiving room that performed consistently but lacks superstar quality. This void will be fulfilled by someone like Brown, who has put up 1000+ in six of his seven seasons in the NFL. Only time will tell if a trade goes through involving the Eagles’ wideout, but in the meantime, the Jaguars fans can breathe a sigh of relief as the franchise has finally moved from its dreaded Urban Meyer chapter, which almost cost them $30 million.