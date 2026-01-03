What Is Cole Van Lanen’s Net Worth? Contract, Salary & More About Jaguars O-Lineman

Essentials Inside The Story Jacksonville's protection up front quietly powered its breakout season, and Cole Van Lanen’s rise changed everything

A contract-year push turned into a long-term deal that reshapes both his role and his future with the Jaguars

Years of steady growth are about to pay off in a way few sixth-round picks ever experience

One reason for the Jacksonville Jaguars‘ successful 12-4 record is their dominant offensive protection. Offensive guard Cole Van Lanen is one of the key players. He has played 15 games this year on 576 offensive snaps (56%) and 74 special team snaps (19%).

Since 2025 was his last contract year, the Jags wasted no time in signing the contract extension. Let’s read the details of the big bucks the lineman will make in the coming years.

Cole Van Lanen’s Net Worth 2026

The Jaguars player has played for two teams. Before the Jaguars, the Green Bay Packers drafted him in the sixth round (214th overall) of the 2021 NFL Draft. After his first five career years, Cole Van Lanen’s net worth stands at $3,230,882 in 2026.

However, it is set to take a massive jump, at least by $10 million, after the newest contract extension. After all, it’s his biggest career contract.

Cole Van Lanen’s Contract Breakdown

According to the NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Jaguars have signed a three-year, $51 million contract extension. CAA Football’s RJ Gonser and Jim Denton negotiated the deal that has $32.5 million guaranteed money and has incentives that could increase his contract to $55.5 million.

Before this contract, Cole Van Lanen signed a one-year, $3.4 million contract in 2025 with the Jags in the fifth year of his rookie contract. It had no guaranteed money or other incentives and only included a $10k workout bonus, but the extension has stopped him from becoming a free agent.

The Packers signed a four-year, $3.6 million rookie contract in 2021. It had $153,684 guaranteed money. When the Jags signed him in 2022, they took on a 3-year portion for $3.26 million.

Over the years, he has proven his talent and is now ready to earn good money.

What is Cole Van Lanen’s salary?

The Jags lineman will earn $17 million per year after his mammoth contract extension. While the other details of his contract extension are not out yet, particularly how the Jags will pay him the guaranteed money. However, given the way NFL teams usually front-load the contracts, his 2026 salary will be $17 million, with reductions in the coming years.

Cole Van Lanen has become a personification of the famous notion that the NFL gives generational money to the players. He has made it.

Cole Van Lanen’s Career Earnings

The player has played one season for the Green Bay Packers, earning $248k in his rookie year. In the next four years, he earned $6.2 million. But the biggest money will come after the $51 million extension kicks in. His career earnings are $6.65 million after 2025, but will increase to $57.5 million after three years. It could even jump to almost $62 million if he meets the incentive criteria as well.

His performance has been the vital factor behind his increased value to the AFC South franchise. He has become popular with the fans as well.

Cole Van Lanen’s Brand Deals And Endorsements

While the lineman studied personal finance at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, his NFL duties don’t give him enough time to pursue other side business ventures yet. He hasn’t signed many brand endorsements as well. But many brands could approach him with a promotional offer as the news of his extension went viral.

It’s simple! What you do on the field translates into dollars in your contract. Cole Van Lanen has proved it once again!