What is LeQuint Allen Jr.’s Net Worth in 2025? All About NFL RB’s Salary, Career Earnings & More

The 2025 NFL Draft saw the Jacksonville Jaguars select a running back and kickoff returner named LeQuint Allen Jr. in the 7th round. Being a fascinating prospect, LeQuint received a substantial contract, worth millions. Based on the contract, it is only a matter of time before the RB’s career earnings cross the million-dollar threshold.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

What is LeQuint Allen Jr.’s net worth?

As of November 2025, LeQuint Allen Jr.’s net worth has not been revealed. His NFL career has just begun, so it might take some time for him to accumulate his assets and reveal his net worth. However, his NIL valuation is around $331,000. Ben Renzin and Justin Radin from WME Sports are his agents, who handle all the official details of the RB.

ADVERTISEMENT

LeQuint Allen Jr.’s contract breakdown

LeQuint Allen Jr. received a four-year contract valued at $4,318,756. The Jaguars also offered a signing bonus of $118,756, which is equivalent to the guaranteed sum of money. His annual salary is $1,079,689, which will remain in effect until 2028. From 2029, he will be an unrestricted free agent.

ADVERTISEMENT

LeQuint Allen Jr’s salary breakdown

The Jacksonville Jaguars’ new RB’s base salary is $840,000. Going into 2026, his salary will increase to $1,005,000, representing nearly a 20% hike compared to his current salary. In 2025, Allen Jr. received an extra amount through a workout bonus. He will also receive the prorated signing bonus, which has been divided equally over four years, not to exceed the salary cap. Here is a breakdown of LeQuint Allen Jr.’s salary.

Team Year Salary Bonus Jacksonville Jaguars 2025 $840,000 $35,434 Jacksonville Jaguars 2026 $1,005,000 $29,689 Jacksonville Jaguars 2027 $1,120,000 $29,689 Jacksonville Jaguars 2028 $1,235,000 $29,689 Total $4,200,000 $124,501

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

LeQuint Allen Jr.’s career earnings

As of November 2025, LeQuint Allen Jr.’s career earnings are $964,230. The 21-year-old rookie RB is already on the verge of earning his first million dollars. When most players of his age are playing college football, the youngster has already secured his first contract and has accumulated a substantial portfolio.

ADVERTISEMENT

A look at LeQuint Allen Jr.’s college and professional career

LeQuint Allen Jr. attended Syracuse University and played for the Syracuse Orange football team from 2022 to 2024 before being drafted to the Jaguars. His debut was in the 2022 Pinstripe Bowl, where he recorded 11 receptions for 60 yards and rushed for 94 yards. He ended his freshman year with 274 rushing yards and one touchdown on 41 carries. The RB also recorded 17 catches for 117 yards and scored a touchdown.

Unfortunately, the RB was charged with a third-degree assault on December 9, 2022, and suspended for months. He returned to the team on August 15, 2023. He earned a place on the second-team all-ACC honors after scoring 9 touchdowns on 245 carries and 1064 rushing yards, and a receiving touchdown with 38 catches for 210 receiving yards.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Syracuse Football (@cusefootball) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT

Allen was in his best form in the 2024 season when he covered 901 rushing yards and scored 17 touchdowns, leading the ACC. He formed a great partnership with QB Kyle McCord. The kickoff returner became the RB with the most pass catches in that season.

In 2025, the RB joined the Jaguars. As of November 2025, he has played in 10 games, covering 68 rushing yards on 13 carries. As for receptions, he made 7 catches for 41 yards. In both rushing and receiving categories, LeQuint Allen Jr. has yet to score his first touchdown.

LeQuint Allen Jr.’s professional career has just begun. He is still a rookie who has a lot of potential. He has a great future ahead, and if he continues to perform well, it is only a matter of time before he receives better contracts. In the process, he will also receive brand endorsements, which will help him increase his net worth.