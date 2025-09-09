What Is Tank Bigsby’s Net Worth in 2025? All About NFL RB’s Salary, Contract, Earnings & More

In a move that sent shockwaves through the league, the Philadelphia Eagles have acquired running back Tank Bigsby from the Jacksonville Jaguars. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the deal sends the third-year back to the defending champs, with ESPN’s Adam Schefter reporting the Jaguars will receive 2026 fifth- and sixth-round picks in return.

For Bigsby, his financial portfolio remains rock-solid, a testament to his rookie contract.. For the 2025 season, his base salary is set at $1,190,256, a key installment in the four-year, $5.39 million rookie contract he signed after being the 88th overall pick in the 2023 Draft.

This year’s paycheck is part of a carefully mapped-out earnings trajectory: from $750K as a rookie to $945K in 2024, rising to $1.43 million in the final year of his deal in 2026. His total career earnings, including his $922,120 signing bonus, project to that full $5.39 million sum, which also represents his current net worth. As his agent, Tory Dandy of CAA Football, would attest, this is the solid, if unspectacular, foundation upon which NFL careers are built.

The trade is a sudden, stunning pivot from Jacksonville’s perspective. Just hours before the news broke, Bigsby was listed as a co-starter alongside Travis Etienne for the season opener. While Etienne shined with 156 offensive yards, Bigsby was limited to just five carries for 12 yards.

This move, orchestrated by a new Jaguars front office and coaching staff under Liam Coen, signals a dramatic shift in their vision, especially after they used a pair of draft picks on running backs, including fourth-rounder Bhayshul Tuten.

A new role for Bigsby in the city of brotherly love

Meanwhile, Philadelphia acquires a back whose stock was decidedly on the rise. Bigsby’s 2024 breakout season, 766 rushing yards and 7 TDs proved he was more than just depth; he was a potent weapon capable of games like his 118-yard, 2-TD showcase in London.

He won’t be the bellcow in Philadelphia; that role belongs unequivocally to Saquon Barkley. But his arrival, coinciding with a rib injury to backup Will Shipley, suggests a clear and valuable role. As EJ Smith of PHLY Sports noted, the Eagles may also be eyeing Bigsby for his special teams ability, where he has 10 career kick returns for 294 yards.

So, what is Tank Bigsby’s net worth in 2025? The number remains $5.39 million. But his value? That just became infinitely more interesting. He’s traded the uncertainty of a Jacksonville backfield competition for a defined role on the league’s brightest stage.

The journey to this financial security was forged on the plains of Auburn, where Bigsby wasn’t just a player; he was a phenomenon. He left as the seventh-leading rusher in school history with 2,903 yards and 25 touchdowns, a legacy punctuated by a SEC Co-Freshman of the Year honor and 13 career 100-yard games.

His college production screamed every-down back, which is why his rookie year in Jacksonville, 50 carries for 132 yards and 2 TDs, felt like a waiting period. But in the NFL, patience is a virtue, and opportunity is earned.

In Philadelphia, he won’t just be protecting his financial worth; he’ll be investing in his legacy, one special teams tackle or opportunistic carry at a time, for an organization that knows exactly how to use them.