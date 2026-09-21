“What’s the Point of Having a Two Way Player?”: Travis Hunter’s Wife Leanna Publicly Calls Out Jaguars After Broncos Loss

Travis Hunter is supposed to be the guy who changes everything, a receiver and a cornerback, all in one player. But after the Jaguars‘ loss to the Broncos, it didn’t look that way. His wife, Leanna Lenee, wasn’t in a forgiving mood, taking to social media to ask the question hanging over Jacksonville’s roster construction.

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Leanna Lenee posted a tweet on her Instagram story that read: “What’s the point of having a two-way player and you’re not using him?”

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Jacksonville fell to Denver 20-13 in Week 2, dropping their first game of the season after opening with a statement win over Cleveland.

The big storyline heading into Denver was how the Jaguars planned to use Travis Hunter. After missing most of last season with an injury, the two-way standout made his return in Week 1, playing 29 snaps at cornerback and just four at receiver in a 34-10 blowout of the Browns. That set the tone for what came next.

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Against the Broncos, Hunter stayed almost entirely on defense again. He picked up seven offensive snaps, a small bump from Week 1, but he wasn’t targeted once through the air. On the defensive side, though, his workload kept climbing, jumping to 37 snaps at cornerback.

Hunter didn’t see much action, but he made it count. His only target ended in a pass breakup, and he chipped in two tackles on the day.

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Then came the moment that decided everything. With the score tied at 13 in the fourth quarter, Hunter was called for a 22-yard pass interference penalty while covering Courtland Sutton. That flag handed Denver the ball at the three-yard line, and the Broncos punched it in on the very next play to grab a 20-13 lead they never lost.

It’s a rough way for Hunter’s night to end, especially given everything riding on how the Jaguars deploy him. Jacksonville traded up to grab him second overall in April 2025, betting that he could genuinely play both sides of the ball at a high level in the NFL, something almost nobody has pulled off in the modern game since Deion Sanders. He was Hunter’s former head coach when he was at Colorado.

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First-year general manager James Gladstone built his early reputation around that pick, and head coach Liam Coen inherited a player who could theoretically swing games on either side of the ball.

The question of whether Hunter would play on both sides has always been present, and the Jaguars have confirmed that he will. The stance stood even before they played the Browns.

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“Absolutely,” head coach Liam Coen said on The Rich Eisen Show. “We’ll definitely have a package on offense to be able to get him some opportunities. There’s been a steady increase in his defensive work just by nature of where we’re at on defense and continuing to try to create consistency… There’s been a lot of detail and time-on-task this offseason. He’ll absolutely have a plan on offense.”

So far, though, defense looks like where Hunter will spend most of his snaps. Coen hasn’t ruled out expanding his role on offense down the line, but for now, cornerback is clearly the priority.

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Two games in, one thing is clear. The Jaguars see Hunter mainly as a cornerback, with offense as a bonus for now.