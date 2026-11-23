Replay assist played a massive role in the Jaguars’ loss against the Giants. The team ended up with a 23-18 defeat, but several officiating decisions made the game difficult for Jacksonville. The controversial calls even prompted CBS Sports analyst J.J. Watt to share his opinion during the broadcast.

ADVERTISEMENT

J.J. Watt: “Where’s that replay assist guy? Come on in, buddy.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Then Jim Nantz added to it, saying: “He went out to get a bacon, egg, and cheese.”

J.J. Watt: “He might be selling ’em after that. Yeah, that ball was on the ground. Yeah, no question. No, I think that’s fairly clear. Although, what do I know?”

ADVERTISEMENT

Both commentators were reacting to an incident in the third quarter. With 1:03 left in the quarter, Giants quarterback J.J. McCarthy threw a deep pass intended for Malik Fields. Jaguars defensive back A.J. Johnson appeared to intercept it at the Giants’ 40-yard line, but the replay official reviewed the play and overturned the call, ruling it an incomplete pass. The Giants kept possession.

However, Watt and Nantz were also mocking the replay-assist official because of an earlier decision that had created problems for Jacksonville.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Jaguars faced another controversial decision with 15:00 left in the second quarter. On third-and-2, running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. ran for two yards and was initially given a first down. Officials placed the ball past the first-down line and moved the chains. However, before Jacksonville could run its next play, replay officials stepped in and ruled that Rodriguez had not gained enough yards. Officials then moved the ball back, taking away the first down.

Head coach Liam Coen challenged the decision, and the review proved him right. Slow-motion footage showed Rodriguez stretching the ball past the first-down line before his knee touched the ground. So, it made it clear that the replay assistant had incorrectly changed it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another issue came in the fourth quarter. With 12:26 left, Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence threw a pass to Parker Washington near the end zone, but officials ruled it incomplete. Jacksonville head coach Liam Coen challenged the decision, hoping to have it changed to a completed catch. However, after reviewing the play, officials stuck with their original ruling.

Referee Craig Wrolstad gave a brief explanation, saying, “After review, it is an incomplete pass.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Washington initially bobbled the ball in the air but appeared to gain control before his feet touched the ground. The ball moved in his hands as he landed, but he did not appear to lose control of it. Even so, officials did not change their ruling.

The Jaguars lost their second timeout, and the game continued with third-and-9 at the Giants’ 12-yard line. Even CBS officiating analyst Gene Steratore disagreed with the decision, saying, “I do not think he lost possession of the football.”

ADVERTISEMENT

With these officiating issues, the Jaguars suffered a loss against the Giants, raising questions about the decisions made by the officials throughout the game.