Wife Leanna Lenee Posts Dreamy Getaway Pics With Travis Hunter From a Place They’ve Never Been

Travis Hunter is all the rage this offseason with his insane interception at Jaguars OTAs that went viral. He is grinding hard, splitting time to practice both offense and defense, impressing his teammates and veterans. So, a quick getaway to a different country before the 2025 season became a much-needed break for the 22-year-old and his wife. The couple recently got married! Netizens went into a frenzy when the Jaguars’ rookie quarterback tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend, Leanna De La Fuente, and the pictures are out!

As per the Daily Mail, the couple got married at The Barn at Faith Farms in Tennessee. Hunter’s wife shared some pictures from their wedding day on her social media. This came just weeks after the Jaguars selected him as the second overall pick in the 2025 draft. She wore a dreamy white custom-made dress by New York designer Justin Alexander, while her husband, Travis Hunter, color-matched his outfit with hers.

Leanna had an equally sweet caption for the post and wrote, “On 02/26/2022 you first asked me to be your girlfriend. Now, 3.5 years later, on 05/24/2025, I became your wife. You make me the happiest woman on this planet, and I am so excited to spend forever with you.” Fast forward to the present, she dropped another selfie posing with her husband in a carousel IG post. “Just me & you & another country we’ve never been to,” she captioned it. The two are seemingly loving every bit of soaking up the sun. It’s likely from their recent trip.

Just a month after tying the knot fittingly, the couple decided to spend some time at the beach. They went off 38 days later (after marriage) to Turks & Caicos for their honeymoon. Leanna has continued to share glimpses of their sweet getaway, enjoying time riding a golf cart and soaking in the scenic beauty around them.

Flaunting their cool matching grey sweatshirts, the couple reportedly stopped by the luxury resort Rock House Turks & Caicos. She also shared a glimpse of their suite, which was outfitted with a private infinity pool. This comes after Leanna’s much-needed brief break from social media.

Travis Hunter took a stand for his wife!

Back in December last year, Hunter won the Heisman honor. It was a special day for him and his family. Both his mother and now wife, Leanna, were present for the occasion. Leanna wore a long, shimmery silver gown. When Hunter came over after receiving the honor, his mother had already stood up to greet him. However, Leanna remained seated as she smiled and applauded for him.

At the end, Deion Sanders, who was seen sharing an emotional hug with Hunter’s mother, encouraged Leanna to stand up and greet him as well. This gesture wasn’t taken so lightly and drew immense criticism online. The backlash grew worse when a clip surfaced showing Leanna appearing impatient while Hunter interacted with fans.

In response to the online backlash, Leanna took to social media to clarify the situation, stating that people had twisted the narrative. “What y’all don’t know off of a seven-second clip, is those weren’t fans, by the way, he had already finished that part,” she said.

Hunter also defended her publicly. He shared that his wife was deeply hurt by the criticism and cried herself to sleep. “Y’all hate on me and then y’all go hate on my girl. I feel the same pain that she feel. We’re unseperable [sic], we’re with each other. If she hurting, of course I’m going to be hurting,” Hunter said.

Be it in love or during tough times, the two stand firmly by each other. Leanna was also present for Hunter’s draft day to support him and presented him with a Rolex watch and bracelet. And if anything, this latest criticism only strengthened their bond!