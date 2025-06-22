Jahmyr Gibbs Clears Stance on Switching Jersey Numbers as Lions RB to Elevate Offense in 2025

There are a few unwritten rules in football: never bet against Patrick Mahomes, always bring a jacket to Lambeau, and whatever number you pick as a rookie—well, you’re probably stuck with it. Unless you’re Jahmyr Gibbs, who apparently had other plans. The Detroit Lions’ backfield force is entering Year 3 not just faster, stronger, and more confident, but also with a fresh new number stitched across his chest.

And no, it’s not just for aesthetics—although let’s be real, Gibbs will make that new number look dangerously clean. The drip absolutely matters (this is the NFL in the Instagram era, after all). But behind the sleek new digits lies a story that’s… well, let’s just call it uniquely Jahmyr.

In a recent interview, Gibbs reveals his reasoning behind swapping the No. 26 for zero. Yes, zero. “26, I hated 26,” Gibbs admitted casually. “I hated 26. When I got drafted, the only numbers that were available were 26, 33, 35, 40, stuff like that, so I went for 26. As soon as I was able to change them, I changed it.” The Lions’ backfield has been ripping it up, and Gibbs wants his number to be as memorable as his plays (and celebrations).

When he eyed the big zero, he paused. “I looked good, I was scared too, I ain’t gonna lie… I just didn’t want the zero to look ugly.” There’s dressing for success—and then there’s rebranding your whole vibe, which is exactly what Jahmyr Gibbs pulled off when he ditched No. 26 and stepped into that crisp, or you could say, futuristic No. 0. It’s bold, and it’s clean. It’s basically saying, ‘Yeah, Year 2 me was fun… but Year 3 me? Different animal.’

But here’s the thing—it’s not just about looking cooler on Madden ’26 (though let’s be honest, he’s gonna be tough to stop there). This jersey swap has some real meaning behind it. Gibbs has talked about being more confident, more mature, and wanting a fresh start with a little extra edge. He even joked about having “style anxiety” last year—because let’s face it, 26 just isn’t as memorable as zero.

But number zero wasn’t his first pick. There was another number he had his eye on, but there’s someone on the roster who had already snatched it up. “I wanted 1, but Jameson [Williams] got 1. Zero was right next to it, so yeah.” Well—fair argument, we guess.

But a new number? It only really hits if the game backs it up—and boy, has Jahmyr Gibbs earned the right to rock it like a franchise star. Forget just flashes or “potential”—Gibbs straight-up exploded in Year 2. We’re talking 1,412 rushing yards, 16 touchdowns (yeah, tied for the league lead), and another 517 yards as a pass-catcher with 52 grabs. That’s not just dual-threat—that’s defence-wrecking.

And let’s not overlook the cherry on top: 20 total touchdowns. That’s a Lions franchise record. Not just for a sophomore. Not just for a running back. Ever. Jahmyr didn’t just break out—he rewrote the blueprint for what this Detroit offence could look like. So yeah, the jersey swap might’ve gotten the attention, but it’s the stat lines and the highlight reels that made it mean something.

No. 0 hits different when you’re torching defences weekly and making defenders whiff in slow motion. And this year? He will be at the cornerstone of the Lions’ offence.

Gibbs is ready to elevate the Lions’ offence in 2025

While Jahmyr Gibbs’ new number might turn heads, it’s the impact he’s about to make on the offence that really has Lions fans excited. The new number isn’t just a ‘style-statement’, it’s a clean slate; it’s a subtle message that year 3 isn’t just another step forward, it’s a whole new level. And he’s not alone.

Right there with Gibbs is David Montgomery, and together, they’re giving serious “best backfield in the league” energy. This isn’t just some Thunder and Lightning nickname cooked up for social media—these two brought it in 2024. Montgomery rumbled his way to 775 rushing yards and punched in 12 touchdowns, doing exactly what the Lions needed: wearing down defences, moving chains, and letting Gibbs hit the jets when it counted. Between Monty’s power and Gibbs’ explosion, they combined for 28 TDs last season. That’s not hype—that’s serious production.

These two have become the heartbeat of one of the league’s most explosive offences. Detroit finished top 5 in total yards last season, and a huge part of that? The one-two punch of Gibbs and Montgomery keeping the defences guessing.

Back when Ben Johnson was the OC, he knew exactly what he had in these guys. He dialled up plays that let them flip the script mid-drive—one snap it was Montgomery bulldozing through tackles, the next it was Gibbs bouncing outside and breaking ankles. And with Jared Goff slinging it deep to guys like Amon-Ra and Jameson, safeties just couldn’t cope. It gave Gibbs and Monty even more room to cook.

And now, OC John Morton wants to carry on with both backs at the heart of it all. The plan? Lean into the magic that comes from pairing two completely different backs: Montgomery, the bruiser who lowers the boom, and Gibbs, who can break ankles in open space. It’s the kind of combo that gives defences fits. One minute you’re stacking the box to stop Monty from rumbling up the gut, and the next, Gibbs is bouncing outside and hitting a gear nobody else on the field even has. Morton’s got a real chance to draw up some fun, creative stuff here — plays that don’t just move the chains, but get fans out of their seats.

And with Detroit’s O-line getting deeper and key guys back in the trenches, the conditions are perfect for a breakout. Sure, Gibbs might have the flashiest number on the field—but this isn’t about style anymore. When crunch time hits this fall, the Lions aren’t just hoping Gibbs shows up… they’re counting on it–and we’re here for it.

From switching his jersey to locking into Detroit’s offensive structure, Gibbs is gearing up to deliver an all-time season. Exciting times ahead, Lions fans—buckle up.