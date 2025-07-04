Jaire Alexander’s Absence May Get Matt LaFleur Sacked After Packers GM Shared No Regrets, Says Insider

Brian Gutekunst has turned the cornerback position into a math problem. The Green Bay Packers are about to find out if his numbers add up. When the GM looked at Jaire Alexander, he saw an equation that no longer balances. Twenty-four million dollars per year versus 34 missed games over three seasons. “Whether he can stay on the field, right?” Gutekunst mused this offseason, reducing what was once the NFL’s premier shutdown corner to a simple question of availability. But then that question was changed to a formal goodbye, come June. “His contributions to our organization were felt on the field, in the locker room and in our community, and he will be missed. We appreciate all he gave and we wish him all the best moving forward.”

As Packers beat writer Wendell Ferreira bluntly puts it: “With the CBs, especially after the decision to release Jaire Alexander, the talent level is questionable at best.” Ferreira’s assessment hangs over Green Bay’s secondary like the chill of a November wind at Lambeau. The Packers are now rolling with Keisean Nixon, Nate Hobbs, and Carrington Valentine as their starting corners. A group that inspires about as much confidence as a screen pass on 3rd and long. Why is that? Injuries.

Gutekunst’s gamble relies on what Ferreira says: “The Packers are basically betting on a premise that CB is a weak-link system, presuming that Keisean Nixon, Nate Hobbs, and Carrington Valentine are all viable starters.” Indeed, the Packers are assuming Nixon, Hobbs, and Valentine can collectively replace one elite corner. There’s some logic here – Alexander barely played last year, and the defense managed. But as Ferreira notes, “There are obvious risks with that approach, especially if one of them gets hurt.” Hobbs comes with his own injury history, and Valentine remains unproven as a full-time starter.

JACKSONVILLE, FL – OCTOBER 27:Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander 23 warms up before a NFL, American Football Herren, USA football game between the Green Bay Packers and the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 27th, 2024 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, FL.

The GM will point to last year’s 10 wins as proof that the system works. What he won’t mention is how many of those wins came against backup quarterbacks, or how the defense crumbled when it mattered most. He’ll talk about Jeff Hafley’s scheme covering deficiencies, but schemes don’t intercept passes in the fourth quarter of playoff games. Players do. And the players Gutekunst is counting on would be depth pieces on most contending rosters.

As Ferreira reminds us, Hafley made it work last year with a similar group. “The point here is how sustainable that is.” That question will hang over every blown coverage. Every late-game collapse. Every time a receiver streaks past Valentine down the sideline. Gutekunst gets to hide behind his calculations. Yes, he did help the franchise save close to $17 million. But at what cost? If Matt LaFleur doesn’t get a secondary from the market, going into the season, the defense can’t rely on the backups. And maybe, just maybe, that puts Matt LaFleur on the hot seat.

Matt LaFleur’s future lies in balance as Jaire joins Purple Pain

Zach Orr is grinning like he just got a turnover chain for Christmas. And why not? The Ravens’ defensive coordinator has plenty to celebrate heading into camp, starting with the arrival of Jaire Alexander. Baltimore just landed a scheme-changer in the name of an ‘injury-prone’ All-pro CB. With rookies like Malaki Starks and Teddye Buchanan already in tow, plus Lamar Jackson helping lead offseason workouts, the Ravens are doubling down on defense. Orr’s unit already racked up 50 sacks in 2024. Now? With Alexander in the mix, expect more man coverage, more blitz packages, and a whole lot more headaches for opposing quarterbacks.

Meanwhile, up in Green Bay, Matt LaFleur might be feeling a little less festive. No extension. No Jaire… And no idea what Ed Policy’s long-term vision looks like. The Packers’ new team president has made it clear—this is a prove-it year. And whether or not he says it out loud, letting Alexander walk speaks louder than any front office press release. Injury or not, LaFleur just lost a tone-setter on defense. The kind of guy who forces quarterbacks to look the other way. And now, that role’s being handed to a patchwork trio—Nixon, Hobbs, and Valentine.

Sure, LaFleur’s got receipts. He turned a 6-9-1 mess into a 13-3 playoff squad in Year 1. He’s played the underdog card and won. But this time? It’s more than just the scoreboard that matters. Policy’s measuring everything—player growth, team chemistry, locker room temperature. And right now, Green Bay feels more fragile than confident. Especially on the side of the ball where Alexander used to roam.

Still, LaFleur’s résumé keeps him in the game—for now. Three playoff runs, a .670 win percentage, and a calm command under pressure. But that leash shrinks fast when the losses start piling up. If 2025 turns into a stumble, LaFleur won’t just be coaching for a contract—he’ll be coaching for his job. And unless someone steps up on defense, the guy most impacted by Alexander joining Purple Pain won’t be the wideouts facing him on Sundays. It’ll be the head coach trying to explain why Green Bay couldn’t afford to keep him.