Jaire Alexander’s Dad Hurls New Accusation at Matt LaFleur’s Packers Over Botched Surgery

Jaire Alexander wanted to stay in Green Bay. The two-time Pro Bowler CB believed in Matt LaFleur’s vision and loved playing for the Packers. But trust goes both ways—and Green Bay’s faith in Alexander had limits. Years of nagging injuries, missed games, and unclear timetables wore thin. On June 9, 2025, the Packers cut ties after seven seasons. Alexander landed on his feet, signing elsewhere quickly. But now, the real story behind his exit is spilling out…and it’s messy.

For months, whispers swirled about tension over how the Packers handled Alexander’s health. Was it just bad luck? Miscommunication? Or something worse? Now, someone close to the situation is breaking their silence… and pointing fingers. The accusations are explosive. And for Packers fans, it might change how they view last season’s collapse. The gloves are off, and Jaire Alexander’s father isn’t holding back. In a fiery ESPN Milwaukee interview, Landis Alexander exposed what he calls the Packers’ botched handling of his son’s career-altering knee injury last season.

His words cut deep, “I guarantee you 100%—had they taken that injury seriously when it happened, he would’ve been back for the stretch run… They said [the PCL] would heal in 3-4 weeks. But when he tried cutting? He couldn’t do it. Pain shot through his knee.” Landis claims the Packers ignored hidden damage, “They finally did a scope and found old injuries still lingering. Had they scoped it weeks earlier? He’d have played in January.” This isn’t just about medicine—it’s about reputation. Landis slammed Green Bay for painting Jaire as soft, “The Packers made it seem like he wouldn’t tough it out. That’s BS. The truth? They downplayed the severity from day one.”

In Jaire’s case, talent was never the issue. When healthy, the 28-year-old shutdown corner locked down elite receivers. But injuries piled up -groin, back, shoulder, then last year’s knee saga that cost him the final eight games, including the playoff loss to Philly. Packers president Mark Murphy’s explanation for cutting Jaire? “Elite talent… just injured a lot.” But Landis’ account suggests those injuries might’ve been mismanaged. He even has proof, “I’ve got all the pictures from the scope—what they saw before, what they removed after.”

But the injury drama isn’t the only grenade Landis Alexander just threw.

Jaire Alexander’s next chapter begins

The injury drama was just Act One. One week after the Packers released Jaire, his father, Landis Alexander, took to Twitter with explosive claims about the failed negotiations. His tweets laid bare Green Bay’s hardball tactics. “Very willing to restructure,” Landis tweeted about his son’s position, before blasting Green Bay’s offer, “No guaranteed money… would have been foolish to take… wasn’t willing to play for damn near free.“

The proposed terms would have converted most of Jaire’s $16.15 million base salary into performance incentives – a risky proposition for a player coming off multiple injuries. When no middle ground was found, the Packers moved on, eating $23.6 million in dead money rather than keep their CB. But the Baltimore Ravens saw value where Green Bay saw risk. On June 18, Alexander inked a prove-it deal with the Ravens worth up to $6M, reuniting him with college teammate Lamar Jackson.

The Louisville connection sparked instant fireworks. At minicamp, Jackson publicly campaigned, “Go get him, Eric… I love our corners, but go get him!” The Ravens’ social team captured the emotional reunion—Jackson slapping hands with Alexander in the locker room, both grinning like 2017 college kids again. Coach John Harbaugh summed it up perfectly, “It made Lamar happy. Made everybody happy. We got better today.”

On the other hand, Alexander isn’t leaving everything behind in Green Bay. He’ll continue wearing his signature No. 23 jersey in Baltimore, maintaining that connection to his past even as he starts this new chapter. While Green Bay moves forward with their young secondary, the Ravens gains a motivated playmaker with something to prove – and a QB who never lost faith in his old friend.