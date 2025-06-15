Jalen Hurts Clears Stance on Being Forced to Play Under 6 OCs in Six Years With Eagles

Jalen Hurts hasn’t played for more than one season under the same offensive coordinator since joining the NFL in 2020. It all started with Doug Pederson and Press Taylor, who handed him the keys in Philadelphia. Then in came Shane Steichen, who helped the team appear in the Super Bowl in 2022. But he left for Indianapolis the next year. In 2023, Hurts’ college mentor, Brian Johnson, took Steichen’s seat. But the shuffling didn’t stop. In 2024, Kellen Moore took the reins.

Now in 2025? It’s Kevin Patullo. That makes six OCs in six seasons for a quarterback who’s already led his team to a Super Bowl appearance and an NFC title. According to Nick Sirianni, Hurts will handle this situation like he has done “every year.” So, despite the upheaval, Hurts isn’t hitting the panic button.

Hurts is relying on his mental repetitions in the same manner that he does during a tight two-minute drill: composed, methodical, and unaffected. “It’s been every year, so I think it’s just been a progression over time. In a way, an evolution,” Hurts said after finishing spring practices. “You bank information, you take in stuff, and you’re really just learning from your mistakes.” Hurts has improved as a quarterback with each new scheme. He is now not only learning plays by heart but also deciphering strategies and understanding the rationale behind each read.

And Patullo isn’t entering as a stranger. He has developed a relationship and trust with Hurts during his four years as the team’s passing game coordinator. Now promoted to OC, he assumes a position that requires accuracy and leadership, two qualities Hurts feels he excels at.

via Imago NEW ORLEANS, LA – FEBRUARY 09: Head Coach Nick Sirianni of the Philadelphia Eagles congratulates QB Jalen Hurts 1 of the Philadelphia Eagles during Super Bowl LIX between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, February 9, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA. Photo by Bob Kupbens/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA FEB 09 Super Bowl LIX – Eagles vs Chiefs EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon250209218

Hurts has learnt to use change as a weapon. He has prepared for this since college; moving from Alabama to Oklahoma wasn’t an easy transition. Now in Philly, with offensive philosophy constantly shifting, he’s chosen to build trust within chaos. He continued, “There isn’t really anything I can’t lean on and say I’ve experienced one way or another when it comes to change or a system or an approach. I think Kevin (Patullo) has a unique way of looking at that…I’m excited to see what we can do.” As for Nick Sirianni, he has stopped calling plays since 2021. Therefore, the OC role is crucial. On Sundays, Patullo will actually be in command, and Hurts is fully supporting him.

The Eagles finished 29th in passing last season despite having the second-best rushing attack in the NFL. Hurts understands that in 2025, this offense must evolve through the air because Saquon Barkley commands attention. And he is a team player through and through. Just look back at 2023 if you’ve ever wondered how much Hurts truly believes in the team-first philosophy. He safeguarded the nest rather than chasing the bag when it came time to negotiate the largest contract in Eagles history.

Inside the $255M Deal that showed Jalen Hurts’ loyalty

Hurts signed a five-year, $255 million contract deal in April 2023, briefly becoming the highest-paid player in league history. But he had only one advice for his agent Nicole Lynn: “Don’t screw the team.” He could’ve pressed for every dime. While other QBs negotiate with calculators, Hurts negotiated with chemistry in mind. He wanted a deal that would maintain the stability of the team and his locker room.

After Hurts declared for the draft, Lynn, who initially cold-DM’d him, revealed information that peels back the curtain on his priorities. “He was so concerned about his team—’How am I going to keep my team around? How are they going to be paid?'” Hurts didn’t just sign for money; he signed for sustainability. The Eagles were able to re-sign important players since his contract was cap-friendly and had back-loaded figures.

Some fans and critics at the time speculated that Hurts was waiting for more money. But it wasn’t about that. He wanted to know everything there was to know about the cap, the roster implications, and the locker room reaction to his deal. That’s leadership beyond the huddle.

So, six OCs. Five quarterback coaches. Constant change. In the middle of it all, a quarterback who is built for chaos. Jalen Hurts always plays the long game, whether it’s on the field, in the film room or behind the scenes of a $255 million deal. And in Philly, that game starts and ends with the team.