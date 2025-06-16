Jalen Hurts Disrespected in Latest Offseason Ranking After Speaking Out on 6th Eagles OC

Something about the new PFF rankings just feels…off. While other QBs are getting praised for just showing up, Jalen Hurts is still out there getting nitpicked like he hasn’t already dragged the Philadelphia Eagles to the Super Bowl. The guy’s got an MVP-calibre season under his belt, leads like a vet, works like a rookie—but somehow, he’s still fighting for respect.

And when we felt (or hoped) like the football world was finally ready to give Hurts his flowers, here comes the same narrative yet again. Doesn’t matter what he puts on tape, doesn’t matter how he leads—there’s always a list with his name that never does him justice. And this time, it’s the latest PFF rankings.

PFF, in their latest ratings, pegged Hurts at No. 5 heading into the 2025 season. That’s still better than most of the rankings we’ve seen over the years, some even putting him outside of the top 10. But we think we’re at a point where Hurts needs to be top 5 (and not fifth) in every QB ranking.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

When you look at PFF’s rankings over the years, you’d see them giving way too much importance to the passing grade, and that might be why we’re seeing Hurts at fifth. And last year? He ranked 23rd, with a 66.8 PFF mark. But let’s not act like that’s the complete story. He’s a force when it counts. He’s one of the only two QBs since 2020 to rack up double-digit rushing TDs every single year. And with a system that values adaptability under chaos? His grade validates that impact.

And let’s face it. Can you make a case for Burrow, Allen, Lamar, and, of course, Mahomes? Definitely. But Hurts? He’s doing it all, and he’s doing it every year. Last year, he led the team to a ridiculous 15-1 record, dropping 18 TDs with just 5 picks, and earned a 103.7 passer rating. Oh—he also added 630 rushing yards and 14 TDs like it’s nothing.

Fox Sports’ Michael Strahan said it best: “Jalen Hurts gets discounted a lot… He’s had an incredible career for a guy they said can’t, can’t, can’t. He’s shown everybody that he can,” he remarked. And with all these rankings that get rolled out every year, they just prove his point.

The PFF rankings primarily value stats over anything. And when you purely look at the stats, you could argue that this is a fair list. But context matters—especially in Hurts’ case. He isn’t just posting stats—he’s overcoming systemic instability. The man’s single-handedly leading and offensive renaissance in Philly while constantly adapting. And the guys ahead of him? They have the luxury of long-term continuity.

One franchise, six playbooks: Hurts still has no constant

When Hurts signed the $255 million extension back in 2023, it wasn’t just about locking in a franchise QB—it was about building stability. It was about finally giving him a long-term setup to thrive in. But here we are, two years later and that vision is already looking shaky. With Kevin Patullo stepping in, Hurts is now on OC No. 6 in six seasons. That’s insane, for any QB—let alone one who’s expected to carry a Super Bowl-calibre team on his back.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

And Hurts didn’t bottle up his feelings like he usually does. “It’s not an ideal situation,” he said. “But it is what it is. You’ve just got to embrace it.” You can feel the quiet frustration behind those words. He’s always been vocal about wanting ‘consistency and stability’, but let’s face it—the Eagles haven’t made it easy. Remember back in 2023 when they started with a 10-1 record? The offence struggled late, and most of it was a result of coaching misalignment. Despite having arguably the second-best rushing attack in the league, the Eagles finished 29th in passing last season.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

This again brings us back to the rankings. When PFF is breaking down QBs, they’re ranking execution. And Hurts keeps executing, no matter who’s calling the plays. And the guys ranked above him? They are thriving in systems built with them over the years. He’s out here learning new offences like clockwork. So if the people want to slap the ‘system QB’ tag on him, they might want to think again.

He’s not limited to the system—he is surviving in it. More than just surviving—he is still winning despite it. And it’s time these rankings took that into focus. Where do you think Hurts should have ended up in the rankings?