Jalen Hurts Made His Loyalties Clear With Strong 4-Word Contract Message to Eagles Agent

Back in April 2023, Jalen Hurts signed that massive five-year, $255 million deal with the Philadelphia Eagles—and yes, for a hot second, he was the highest-paid player in NFL history. But here’s what changes everything. According to his agent, Nicole Lynn, he honestly couldn’t have cared less about the money. He put the team first. Always.

“Jalen is such a selfless guy,” Lynn recently remarked in an interview while she reflected on what actually went behind negotiating the biggest deal in NFL history. “He told me to do the deal—he didn’t want any updates until the deal was done, which is very rare,” she added.

What did he want? He encapsulated in simply four words: “Don’t screw the team.” That was everything that he wanted. He wasn’t out there to drain the Eagles’ wallet. All he was thinking about was the guys around him, the cap structure, and the locker room chemistry. “He was so concerned about his team—‘How am I going to keep my team around? How are they going to be paid?’ He wanted me to show him. How does it affect the cap?” She added.

via Imago You’d think that the guy who just signed a deal worth $255 million would be the happiest man in the world. But that wasn’t the case with Hurts. “When I came to him and said, hey, you’re the highest-paid NFL player in history. His response was, “I didn’t ask you to do all that,” and I was like uhh, okay?”

There was a time when the fans criticised Hurts for delaying the deal. And the obvious assumption was, he was trying to put more money in his pockets. And that’s fair. Deals typically drag on when the player wants more, which puts the franchise in a financial pickle. As for Hurts’ deal, that was far from it. He wanted himself to be educated on that (the cap structure, financial flexibility, how the other guys are going to be paid) before he accepted the deal.” Hence, the delay.

Lynn, who cold DM’ed Hurts after he declared for the NFL draft, has been his agent ever since. She revealed that the Eagles structured the deal to give themselves the financial flexibility to re-sign key players. It is also backloaded in a way that would not affect the cap, since the cap hit was not that large. During the times when QBs are trying to chase every single dollar, Hurts was out there trying to preserve what actually matters to him—the team around him, and the franchise’s well-being.

Jalen’s Deal Changed More Than the Cap

The ripple effect of Hurts’ unselfishness? The dressing room is a clear reflection of it. Young guys in the locker room learn from it. The vets appreciate it. Hurts didn’t demand weapons; he protected them. As for the deal, they structured it exactly the way he wanted it to be.

After materializing the contract extension, Eagles GM Howie Roseman revealed, “Jalen’s deal gave us flexibility. It allowed us to retain players who are foundational to our success.” If you recall, the Eagles were able to sign All-Pro centre Jason Kelce, Corner Darius Slay, and DT Fletcher Cox in the 2023 offseason. Without completely pushing their salary cap to the brink. As per Sportrac, the Eagles carried just $12.5 million in dead cap, which was among the lowest in the league.

Let’s talk about the on-field aspect of it, too. When we see him on the field, we get the same guy between the lines. No ego, no excuses—just a leader through and through. He’s the guy who stays late after practice, helps out the younger QBs, and owns the tough moments without pointing fingers. Remember that 42-19 loss to the 49ers last season? He said, “We didn’t execute. That starts with me.”

The numbers show it, too. He led the Eagles to a 15-1 record last season, throwing for 2,903 yards, 18 passing TDs, and just five interceptions. All this while having a passer rating of 103.7. We live in a time where contract negotiations become power plays, but Hurts flipped the script with four words every Eagles fan can get behind: Don’t screw the team.