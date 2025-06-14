Jalen Hurts Violates Contract With Offseason Move That Eagles Tried to Forbid Despite MVP Season

Back in October of last year, shortly after the Eagles began their 17-game unbeaten run, quarterback Jalen Hurts found himself in elite company. He joined former President Barack Obama, team owner Jeffrey Lurie, and running back Saquon Barkley on the golf course. But while Hurts was there for the outing, he didn’t tee off himself, initially revealing that his contract prohibited him from playing golf. As it turns out, there’s no clause in Hurts’ contract that bars him from golfing. So, despite what he said, nothing in writing actually keeps him off the course.

According to Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer, the team clarified that there’s no formal restriction. Hurts was simply honoring a verbal request from owner Jeffrey Lurie, who reportedly prefers that his franchise quarterback not get too involved in the game. Hurts is free to hit the links if he wants—there’s nothing stopping him. He’s just chosen to steer clear of golf for now to avoid the time and commitment that regular practice demands.

However, it seems the 26-year-old is beginning to enjoy his offseason and is finally fulfilling his wish of playing golf. In a recent video shared by Eliot Shorr-Parks on his X account, Hurts can be seen practicing his golf swing. The caption read, “Jalen Hurts has a new offseason hobby. Looks like he’ll be playing with Lurie and Saquon next time.” Known for his laser focus and disciplined approach to football, Hurts now appears to be channeling that same energy into mastering the fairway.

Sources close to the team say the decision isn’t about distraction—it’s about balance. After a grueling NFL season, golf offers Hurts a mental reset while still keeping his competitive edge sharp. Despite sharpening his swing on the golf course, the 26-year-old has already set some goals for the upcoming season.

Eagles quarterback made a statement with his standout performance against the Chiefs in the 2025 Super Bowl. But make no mistake—he’s far from satisfied. With his sights already set on the next Lombardi Trophy, Hurts is gearing up for another run. Of course, chasing back-to-back Super Bowl appearances is no small feat. But Hurts isn’t just relying on talent—he’s fueling his drive with inspiration from two of America’s most legendary athletes. For him, the journey isn’t over. It’s just getting started.

Jalen Hurts is chasing two of the greatest American sportsmen of all time

To begin with, Jalen Hurts has already etched his name into elite company. He has become just the seventh quarterback in NFL history to reach multiple Super Bowls and capture a title within his first five seasons. That short list includes none other than Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes. And while Hurts spoiled Mahomes’ bid for a historic three-peat this year, there’s still one milestone he hasn’t crossed: joining the ultra-exclusive club that only Brady and Mahomes currently occupy. The question now is—can Hurts take that final step and secure his place among the all-time greats?

A select few have only accomplished the rare feat of back-to-back Super Bowl wins. Most recently, it was Patrick Mahomes (2023, 2024) following in the footsteps of Tom Brady (2004, 2005). Now, after leading the Eagles to victory in the 2025 Super Bowl, Jalen Hurts is setting his sights on joining that exclusive club.

But Hurts isn’t going at it alone. To push himself to the next level, he’s turning to the mindset of two of the greatest competitors in American sports history—Derek Jeter and Michael Jordan. Drawing inspiration from their legendary work ethic and championship mentality, Hurts is preparing for the grind ahead. For him, one ring isn’t enough. He wants a legacy.

There’s no denying it—Derek Jeter and Michael Jordan are the blueprint when it comes to winning at the highest level. Jeter helped lead the Yankees to a dominant three-peat, capturing World Series titles from 1998 to 2000. Meanwhile, Jordan cemented his legacy by guiding the Chicago Bulls to three straight NBA championships between 1996 and 1998.

As for Jalen Hurts, he’s already riding high as the 2025 Super Bowl champion. But if Derek Jeter’s guidance can help him capture another title, Hurts won’t just be adding to his résumé. He’ll be stepping into the rarefied air occupied by Mahomes and Brady. One more ring, and he’s no longer chasing greatness—he’s part of it.

