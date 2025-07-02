Jalen Ramsey Trade Backfires on Mike McDaniel as Dolphins Return to Where They Started – Report

Tensions were building in the Miami Dolphins locker room when Jalen Ramsey and head coach Mike McDaniel were left at a crossroads. His 2023 extension, the richest for his position, featured escalating salaries and a $26.6 million cap hit for 2025. But the Dolphins’ star skipped mandatory minicamp amid trade talk, finished 2024 with a massive performance dip, and openly pushed for a move away from Miami. And his approach in the team did nothing but fuel the fire, “I don’t give a s—t about what I feel. My job is to react and control my controllable.” So what did the Dolphins do?

It was déjà vu in Miami. McDaniel masterminded a blockbuster trade on June 30, 2025, bringing Minkah Fitzpatrick as he strode through the locker room at Hard Rock Stadium. It’s official that Miami’s former Pro Bowl safety was returning, this time in trade for pride-and-pay cornerback Jalen Ramsey and Jonnu Smith to the Pittsburgh Steelers. The move was a largely appreciated decision, calling for strong feelings like dependability and nostalgia. Yet a similar dark cloud that had Ramsey depart looms over Miami all over again, and those feelings have come to a halt.

For the Dolphins, flipping Ramsey and Jonnu to Pittsburgh underlined a bid to rebalance. They offloaded Ramsey’s $26.6 million cap hit and aimed to acquire Fitzpatrick, a five‑time Pro Bowler with 20 career INTs and a sharp football IQ to fill the void left by Ramsey’s influence. Yet Miami might be facing the same scenario with Fitzpatrick as they faced with Ramsey. And all of it came to light when a fan asked the NFL journalist, Omar Kelly, a question about Minkah’s silence on this huge move.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The fan on X asked Kelly, “I know it’s a new regime (But same owner who wanted to tank), but has Minkah said anything about how he feels coming back to Miami? I haven’t seen anything from him yet.” To which the veteran insider replied with, “He’s been awkwardly silent. I’m sure that has to do with him wanting, if not demanding, a new deal with guaranteed money.” Kelly made it clear that Fitzpatrick knows his worth. His 2024 season in Pittsburgh included 96 tackles and four interceptions. And now, at 28, he’s in a prime position to renegotiate leverage. But with Miami already paying Ramsey’s contract, where does this leave them? Perhaps exactly right where they started.



AD

So, it’s safe to say that the Dolphins are in a chaotic position, treading rather lightly in unpredictable waters. But what came as a heavy blow was the bitter departure of their star cornerback. Tyreek Hill was among the closest to Jalen. But even he couldn’t stop the inevitable from happening. “I’m going to get him back, full-court press, I’m getting him, Ramsey, back in a Dolphins jersey.” Alas, the Cheetah couldn’t.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Ramsey, in the end, left the team without a farewell. He just shared a minimalist Instagram story featuring a black cap and a smiley-face emoji. If anything, that sums up the icy conclusion of what had once been Miami’s prized cornerback.

Jalen Ramsey got what we wanted

When the Miami Dolphins traded Jalen Ramsey to the Pittsburgh Steelers, it ended a rather tumultuous chapter for both sides. Ramsey wasn’t happy with the contract, and his performance dip didn’t help him in any way. The holder of the most expensive contract for a cornerback in the NFL had a troubling conclusion to his 2024 season with 60 tackles, one sack, two INTs in 17 games. Maybe there could’ve been a warm thank you post for the fans. But with no mentions of Miami, no reflections, he just announced his arrival in Pittsburgh, and wrote, “Break my own news! 🤟🏾 #HereWeGo @steelers.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

His stature in Miami deserved a heartfelt public farewell, yet it was a stark contrast, a symbolic mic drop inviting interpretation over explanation. NFL insider Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson criticized the front office for trading away top-tier talent too quickly, saying, “The only reason they want him moved on is because of salary… Very adequate and still good at what he does.” And even former Dolphin running back Raheem Mostert lamented the team’s tough stance, “Be a Pro‑Bowler, get treated like s***.”

And it’s not just about who left… It’s about what the Phins lost. A leader. A tone-setter. And a corner who commands fear on Sundays. Don’t forget what Hill said back in 2022…. “I really want some [box] of Jalen Ramsey though, for real… I just wanna go at the bully.” And that bully is out of Miami… Now, as Mike McDaniel scrambles to fill that void, Ramsey’s shadow looms larger than ever. The Dolphins didn’t just trade a contract. They traded away identity.