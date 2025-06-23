Ja’Marr Chase Is Scared for His GF & Confronts YouTuber Who Stole Malik Nabers’ Girlfriend

The world runs on technology now. The era of walking up to someone and asking them out is long gone. These days, it’s all about sliding into DMs. One message, and suddenly, things take off. In the past, couples—especially public figures—kept their love lives private. That’s still true for many NFL stars like Malik Nabers and Ja’Marr Chase. But if your love interest crosses paths with a streamer, chances are, that relationship might end up on the internet.

And in the case of YouTuber Jay Cinco, that’s exactly what happened. For those playing catch-up, Cinco made a name for himself by vlogging his relationships, pulling outrageous stunts, and somehow becoming the guy fans point to when someone mysteriously vanishes from an athlete’s IG feed. He’s been linked to a handful of breakup rumors, but none bigger than the one involving Malik Nabers.

So when Ja’Marr Chase finally met Cinco, the tension was unmistakable: a star wide receiver with millions on the line, and a YouTuber with millions of views. When Chase saw him, he didn’t hold back: “I heard about you. I need to stay away from you.” He wasn’t joking. The Bengals star clearly didn’t want to end up in the same headlines as his former LSU teammate. When Johnny Manziel asked, “Why?” Chase simply turned to Cinco and said, “Tell me.” The YouTuber just laughed—clearly aware of his reputation.

Malik Nabers was previously linked to a model named Summyah. While she denied the relationship in a May 2025 video, Chase’s reaction seemed to suggest otherwise. According to rumors, Cinco slid into her DMs. And before the Giants’ wideout realized what was happening, she ended things and started appearing in streams with the YouTuber. They were spotted frequently together, prompting fans to wonder what really went down.

Even Cinco leaned into the speculation, once warning, “Anybody who got a girlfriend, don’t be out with me, man.” While Chase, who the Bengals made the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history, tends to keep his private life low-key, this was a moment where he made it clear: the NFL is on alert when it comes to Jay Cinco.

Ja’Marr Chase’s tumultuous relationship with his ex-girlfriend

Though Chase usually keeps his dating life private, there have been moments when it made headlines. His past relationship with model Ambar Nicole became a serious distraction, especially when public disputes surfaced. Currently, Chase is believed to be single, but rumors have circulated about a potential connection to influencer and YouTuber Jalyn Michelle. She’s been spotted wearing Bengals gear and attending games, which naturally fueled speculation, though neither has confirmed anything.

One relationship that has been confirmed is with Ambar Nicole. Their dynamic took a public turn after a 2021 one-night stand escalated into a restraining order, with Chase accusing Nicole of harassing him and his mother. Nicole responded with a series of since-deleted Instagram posts, alleging abuse and threatening to release damaging videos. “I have multiple videos that will end your career in one post,” she wrote.

Then there’s Ja’Marr Chase Jr., the wide receiver’s son, born in January 2023. Chase shares the child with a woman based in Texas. In August 2023, she filed for full child support, citing monthly expenses totaling more than $57,000.

These personal issues have often hovered around Chase’s professional career, which is why he now seems to value privacy above all else. Given everything he’s dealt with, it’s no wonder he’s steering clear of Jay Cinco—and doing everything he can to keep his current relationship out of the public eye.