Jameis Winston Cast Aside in Giants QB Room After Trade Demand With Russell Wilson on Strict Notice

“There’s Russ (Wilson) over there. They’ve got Jaxson Dart. My guy, Jameis… I’m going all in Jameis as a veteran quarterback. Come on over.” Declared the New Orleans Saints star Cam Jordon, as he decided to go all in with his $28 million in cap space. He’s ready to back Jameis Winston, even if it drains the budget. And these words have come at a crucial time. While Russell Wilson and Jaxson Dart are preparing to line up as the QB1 and QB2, respectively. Amidst this transition, Winston’s future with the New York Giants remains uncertain.

The Giants’ offseason quickly became a crowded, yet evolving, quarterback room. And with the entry of Dart in the mix, the veteran, Winston, should be ready for a quarterback showdown in his locker room. And after Jordan publicly lobbied to trade for Winston, the Giants countered by selecting Jaxson Dart 25th overall and affirming Wilson as QB1, relegating Winston squarely into backup depth. Adding more pressure on Winston before the start of the new season, ESPN’s Jordan Raanan offered a balanced take on rookie Jaxson Dart’s arrival in New York and his position in the Giants’ QB dilemma.

Showing trust in the Rookie QB, emphasizing that Dart has played according to what was expected of him, in a video uploaded by the Sleeper Giants, Raanan said, “Jaxson Dart? He now appears to be the second-team quarterback, worked his way into that. Now I have seen things; he’s been terrible this spring. ‘ Jaxson Dart, from what we saw again, three practices, has been pretty solid. I think it’s the right way to say it. Right kinda what you expect from a rookie quarterback.”

To emphasize his point further, Raanan added, “But overall, you see the talent, and you’re like, okay. I see why the Giants invested in this guy. He could throw the ball, he could make some really good throws. What did he go at last practice? They had him at 9 for 11 with 2 TDs, with a really nice throw to the back of the end zone, I believe it was to Daniel Bellinger. So you know, I think if you’re the Giants, you’re pretty pleased with what you saw from Jaxson Dart this spring.”

The tensions are high around Winston’s time with the Giants, and even more so after an impressive spring season for Dart. Winston, with a 36–51 career record, 24,225 yards, 154 TDs vs. 111 INTs, signed a 2-year and $8 million deal with the Giants and is a depth QB with high upside and turnover risk. On the other hand, Dart with 9/11, 2 TDs in last spring practice is rapidly earning fame for his arm talent and elusiveness. Yet many believe he still needs a little polish.

However, the QB dilemma of the Giants doesn’t just end here. Even their QB1, Russell Wilson, is under scrutiny. The expected starter for New York is also under pressure. Though his focus should be on winning more games, he also has to believe in himself and avoid any and every slip-up he can.

Rookie Pressure Puts Russell Wilson on Notice

“I expect to be the starter and to be able to come here and rock and roll every day.” Said Russell Wilson as he signed for a one-year deal with the Giants. Wilson knew, and everyone knew, that he was the one that New York was now going to rely on. However, the 22-year-old sensation Jaxson Dart has possibly spoiled those plans. Even though he’s famously known as a natural mentor, he’s also on strict notice, and his performance must justify his spot.

While diving in on the issue, PFF wrote, “Wilson might not be close to the player he was five years ago, but his 79.5 PFF overall grade with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2024 was his best since 2020. – Eventually, Wilson will pave the way for Dart, but he likely enters the 2025 season as the Giants’ starter.”

Even if Winston is locked in with a two‑year, $8 million deal, the team sees him as veteran insurance, not a staple piece. His 2024 season, split between Pittsburgh and a brief playoff run, included 11 regular-season games with a 63.7% completion rate (214-for-336), 2,482 passing yards, 16 touchdowns, 5 interceptions, a 95.6 passer rating, and a total QBR of 51.3. According to Pro Football Focus, he earned a solid 77.5 overall grade—ranking 20th among 75 qualifying quarterbacks—while also rushing for 155 yards and 2 scores. Now the question is, can he put on a similar kind of dominance this season as well?

The spring has only intensified the QB competition. And looking ahead, training camp and preseason will only make—or—break this Giant pecking order. Winston’s veteran pedigree and Cam Jordan’s public endorsement underline that he’s more than a placeholder, but New York sees Wilson as QB1 and Dart as the future project. Winston is now a pawn in a chess match where production, development, and financial constraints all collide. If Wilson flops, Dart will be ready; if Dart falters early, Winston may stick or he may be flipped.