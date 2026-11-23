The New York Giants showcased one of their best performances in the 2026 season as they secured a 23-18 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Week 11 game. However, one particular sideline moment involving Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers made it to the broadcast, and he seemed frustrated about something.

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A video started making the rounds on social media that shows the Giants wideout seemingly upset about something on the field. To prevent the situation from getting out of control, quarterback Jameis Winston stepped in and held the wide receiver back.

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Nabers’ frustration was seemingly directed at the referees, since he appeared to be walking toward the field before Winston stopped him. But the reason behind his frustration is still unclear. Even the broadcasters seemed oblivious to that as they noted: “Winston trying to shield Nabers.”

It happened in the fourth quarter, with about 5:27 remaining on the clock and the scoreline 23-15 in favor of New York. It was right around the play where Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten limped off the field due to a foot injury.

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“I don’t know about it,” Nabers confessed when the media asked him about the viral clip after the game. “I vaguely remember it. But I just remember me telling him, ‘I’m good, I’m good.’ I wanna get back to watching the defense playing. Everything was going on, I was telling offense, ‘Let’s go, let’s go.’ Jameis was trying to calm me down, but I was fine. So, I was just telling him, ‘I’m good. I’m good. I just want to watch the game.’ That was it.”

Nabers caught seven of 12 targets for 55 yards, leading the receiving unit and being one of the key players who helped the Giants secure their sixth win this season. Nabers scored the only receiving touchdown for New York. It was when J.J. McCarthy threw an eight-yard pass to the wide receiver in the second quarter for an 11-point lead over the Jaguars.

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But the victory was backed by two questionable calls against the Jaguars. The first came when Winston scored a rushing touchdown, and the referees upheld the touchdown even though the quarterback’s helmet appeared to be down before the ball crossed the plane. The second controversy arose when officials denied Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington a touchdown even though he had both his feet in bounds when he caught the touchdown pass. Jacksonville challenged the decision, but the ruling remained the same.

Despite the controversies, the Giants are seemingly in control of the NFC East with a 6-3-1 record. At the end of the day, surviving a physical 23-18 battle against a 7-3 Jacksonville squad required every ounce of composure the Giants could muster. And both Winston and Nabers delivered when it mattered the most.

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Of course, Nabers’ fiery competitiveness is part of what makes him the engine of New York’s offense. But having a seasoned veteran like Winston on the sideline to cool things down before a stray penalty could gift Trevor Lawrence extra yardage was the exact kind of leadership a division-leading 6-3-1 team needs heading into the final stretch of the season.