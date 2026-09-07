Jameis Winston Issues First Statement After Signing New Contract With Giants

The Giants apparently liked what they saw from Jameis Winston enough to make sure he isn’t going anywhere. The veteran backup quarterback agreed to a two-year, $13 million contract extension on Sunday, keeping him in New York through 2028. It is a pretty interesting time to lock him down, with the deal coming just days before the 2026 NFL season kicks off and right before the Giants begin the John Harbaugh era.

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Dressed in his signature No. 19 Giants jersey, Winston celebrated his contract extension by telling fans he would see them on the field.

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“🙏🏾💙 See y’all in 7 days,” Winston expressed on X.

Winston was already under contract for the 2026 season at $8 million. The extension adds two years to that deal and represents a significant bump in what the Giants are willing to invest in a backup quarterback. The timing, right on the eve of Week 1, tells you exactly how much the organization values his presence in the building.

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At first glance, locking up a backup to this degree might seem like an unusual use of resources. But when you understand what Winston brings beyond the position title, the move makes complete sense.

“Jameis is a great leader, man,” Giants running back Tyrone Tracy said, per ESPN. “He’s a great teammate. He’s always there. He’s always helping out the second team, the third team, even the starters, man. He’s always picking us up. So I think with Jameis and Jaxson, we have a great quarterback room.”

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That kind of leadership has a price tag, and the Giants just put one on it. A text ESPN’s Jordan Schultz shared publicly last year captured something even more specific about how people inside the building viewed Winston’s role.

“He’s the ultimate glue guy,” the text read, via Schultz on X. “I don’t know how many backup quarterbacks can reach every player the way he does.”

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On the field last season, Winston was called into action three times when second-year starter Jaxson Dart ran into injury trouble. He completed 37 of 66 passes for 567 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions, posting an 82.1 passer rating. They weren’t earth-shattering numbers, but they were steady enough to keep New York competitive in games; otherwise, the team could have suffered a heavy loss with a less experienced backup.

On the other hand, the concern around Dart’s health is real, and it clearly played into the decision. He gives the Giants plenty to get excited about, but his style of play also makes having a reliable backup a smart move. As a rookie, Dart ran for 487 yards and nine touchdowns, setting a Giants rookie record for rushing touchdowns by a quarterback.

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The Giants also spent the offseason giving Dart plenty of weapons to work with. The team added tight end Isaiah Likely and wide receivers Darnell Mooney, Odell Beckham Jr., JuJu Smith-Schuster & Malachi Fields. With so much riding on Dart in 2026, keeping Winston around gives New York a veteran backup quarterback who has already been through just about every kind of NFL chaos.

Winston’s NFL journey has been a complete plot twist. He went from Tampa Bay’s franchise quarterback and nearly a 30-interception season to a veteran known for bringing experience and perspective wherever he goes. The Giants are not betting on him to become their next starter. They are betting on what he can give Dart when things get messy, and that kind of value is hard to replace.

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Winston Is Already Thinking Beyond Football, But Retirement Can Wait

Winston is 32, but retirement does not appear to be anywhere close to his mind. In February, he appeared on Pardon My Take and was asked about how long he wanted to keep playing. He even joked about reaching 24 seasons in the NFL. His answer was about as Jameis Winston as it gets:

“I would love to play 12 more years. I’m gonna be on 12 this year,” Winston said on the podcast.

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Winston is already building his next chapter without acting like he is finished with this one. At 32, he has become a surprisingly natural media personality, appearing across FOX Sports programming and taking on a correspondent role during the 2026 FIFA World Cup. He also appeared on Netflix’s MLB Opening Night coverage earlier this year.

Despite all of the losses his team experienced last season, Winston clearly noted he is here to help the team win.

“I just want to help this team win,” Winston said. “I’m a solutions-oriented guy, so I want to be a part of the solution. I don’t just want to run away when things get bad.”

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And Winston’s growing media presence adds another wrinkle. His World Cup work showed he can be just as comfortable behind a microphone, but the Giants extension makes his priorities pretty clear. Television may be opening another door for him, but football is still the room he wants to stay in.



