Jared Goff Confirms Personal Struggles In OTAs as Lions QB Opens Up About Life Without Ben Johnson

The silence after the final whistle of the divisional round game hung heavy over Ford Field, a stark contrast to the season’s roaring crescendo. That lingering quiet? It’s the sound of unfinished business, the prelude to a Detroit Lions 2025 campaign already crackling with anticipation and whispered adjustments. At the eye of this storm, calm yet meticulously fine-tuning, stands Jared Goff. And yeah, things feel a little different in Allen Park.

“It won’t be unless you guys write about it,” Goff quipped, deflecting the inevitable questions about life after offensive maestro Ben Johnson. But the truth hums beneath the surface, like the thrum of pads in an OTA drill. Change is here, embodied by the familiar-yet-new figure of offensive coordinator John Morton – Johnny Mo to those in the know.

For Goff, this offseason isn’t about reinvention; it’s about refinement. While the national spotlight fixates on the coordinator swap, the QB is buried in the microscopic details that separate good from great. When asked about his offseason focus, Goff offered a glimpse into his relentless pursuit.

Goff’s grind: beyond the headlines

“Um, there’s stuff, you know, personally in my game that’s, you know, would probably bore you guys… ‘Cuz it’s so minute with some of the throwing stuff and footwork stuff and uh how I want to throw certain types of balls and where I want my eyes to be and shoulders.”

This is Goff 3.0. Not the wide-eyed #1 pick, not the QB finding his footing post-trade, but the established leader, the $212 million man honing his craft with the precision of a master watchmaker. He acknowledges the evolution: “Yeah, there’s always that stuff and there’s different levels of it and and five years ago it was a lesser level than stuff that I want to work on now.” It’s the quiet confidence of a veteran who knows his game must keep climbing alongside the team’s soaring expectations.

The transition from Johnson’s innovative playbook isn’t happening in a vacuum. Enter John Morton, not as a stranger, but as a known quantity. He was the Lions’ senior offensive assistant in 2022, Goff’s first true breakout year in Honolulu Blue. Remember those devastating screens Goff executed with surgical precision? Morton’s fingerprints were all over that phase of the game.

NFL Experience Joined Lions in 2019; promoted to OC in 2022. Previously held various offensive roles with the Miami Dolphins. Over 20 years in the NFL. Served as OC for the New York Jets (2017), passing game coordinator for the Denver Broncos (2023–2024), and senior offensive assistant for the Lions (2022). Coaching Style Innovative and aggressive. Known for creative play designs, including trick plays, and a balanced offensive approach that effectively utilized both the run and pass games. Emphasizes quarterback development and efficient passing schemes. Recognized for designing plays that enhance quarterback confidence and receiver chemistry. Offensive Success Under his leadership, the Lions led the NFL in scoring in 2024, averaging 33.2 points per game, and finished second in total yards per game (409.5). The team set franchise records for total net yards (6,962), points (564), and touchdowns (70). As the Broncos’ passing game coordinator, he contributed to rookie QB Bo Nix achieving the second-most passing touchdowns (29) and third-most completions (376) by a rookie in NFL history in 2024. Quarterback Impact Played a significant role in revitalizing Jared Goff’s career, leading to over 4,400 passing yards each season from 2022 to 2024 and two Pro Bowl selections. Credited with enhancing Bo Nix’s development during his rookie season, aiding in his confidence and chemistry with receivers. Current Role Head Coach of the Chicago Bears since January 2025. Offensive Coordinator for the Detroit Lions, appointed in January 2025. Coaching Philosophy Collaborative approach, involving players in game planning and emphasizing adaptability to player strengths. Focuses on detailed passing schemes and quarterback mechanics, aiming to maximize offensive efficiency through precise execution.

Head Coach Dan Campbell deliberately sought this continuity. “They have worked well together,” Campbell affirmed. “They’ve been working this offseason together, tweaking things. They, you know, talk to each other, call one another, making sure that both were comfortable with what we were doing, and everything we do is always going to start with the quarterback, especially Goff.” This wasn’t just hiring a coordinator; it was preserving a quarterback’s ecosystem.

Johnny Mo: Familiarity breeds contempt… for defenses

Jared Goff‘s trust is palpable: “I love Johnny Mo,” he stated, the nickname rolling out with ease. “I have familiarity with Johnny. Some of it’s changing, some of it’s remaining the same. The biggest challenge is just getting on the same page with what we like, and we’re just constantly working through that… Johnny’s done a hell of a job up to this point, and he’s only getting better.” It’s less about Goff needing a handler, more about two craftsmen collaborating on the next iteration of a potent machine.

Think of it like upgrading the engine while keeping the chassis that won the race – Detroit‘s core offensive identity remains, polished by Morton’s QB-centric touch and penchant for explosive plays (Goff did have the second-most 20+ yard completions last year, after all).

via Imago Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Detroit Lions DETROIT,MICHIGAN-NOVEMBER17: Quarterback Jared Goff 16 of the Detroit Lions runs the ball during a game between the Detroit Lions and the Jacksonville Jaguars in Detroit, Michigan USA, on Sunday, November 17, 2024. Detroit Michigan United States PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRA Copyright: xAmyxLemusx originalFilename:lemus-jacksonv241117_npo2h.jpg

While Goff and Morton sync up, another key offensive weapon is generating serious buzz – and it’s not just the fans this time. Jameson Williams, the electrifying receiver whose journey has been more winding river than straight shot, is turning heads at OTAs. Goff’s assessment was succinct and emphatic:

“He’s already made it, man. It’s been awesome to see. He’s done a hell of a job…working hard…being a leader now, which is fun to see him grow into that and show guys how he wants to do things. He’s talking to me a ton. It’s fun, man.”

Campbell, never one for hyperbole he doesn’t believe, echoed the sentiment: “The sky’s the limit for him. He’s exactly where we want him to be right now at this point, man… We expect him to have a huge season. We really do, man.” Williams himself carries the quiet swagger of a player who knows his time is now, fueled by a simple mantra from his dad: ‘Outwork everybody.’

With rookie receivers looking to him, a stronger frame, and a palpable ‘pep in his step,’ Jamo looks primed to become the consistent deep threat that makes this offense truly terrifying.

A gauntlet forged in prime time

The path ahead is no walk in the park. Detroit’s 2025 schedule reads like a ‘Who’s Who’ of NFL contenders: 12 nationally televised games, road trips to face the Philadelphia Eagles and the ever-dangerous Kansas City Chiefs in Arrowhead, and a murderer’s row of opposing QBs – Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, Joe Burrow, Matthew Stafford, Trevor Lawrence, Jalen Hurts, Dak Prescott. It’s the kind of slate that would make lesser teams blanch.

Campbell? He’s practically licking his chops. “I love the schedule we have this year because this is the type of schedule that builds you for the postseason,” he declared, embodying that gritty, bring-it-on Lions mentality. “Like, man, you better be on it. And we’re going to get tested. Early and often and all year long, and it’s freaking awesome. It’s really how you want it.”

It’s the perfect crucible for this Lions team, a squad that’s tasted both agonizing defeat (9–8, just missing playoffs) and the bitter pill of a dominant 15–2 season ending at the first playoff hurdle. This brutal schedule isn’t just an obstacle; it’s the anvil on which their postseason mettle will be forged. Remember, Campbell warned, “Those teams have to play the Lions, too.” That statement carries a weight it hasn’t in decades.

As the Michigan sun beats down on OTAs, the story of the 2025 Lions is being drafted in real-time. Goff, the meticulous veteran, whispering adjustments to Morton after practice. Williams, shedding potential for production. Campbell, eyes fixed on the brutal horizon, relishing the fight.

The absence of Ben Johnson is a plot point, not the whole narrative. This chapter is about evolution, about a team hardened by near-misses, led by a quarterback polishing his craft in the quiet moments, ready to prove that last year’s heartbreak was merely the setup, not the finale. The huddle is set, the play call is coming in from Johnny Mo, and Detroit is ready to snap the ball. The roar is building again.