Jared Goff Left With 2 Words After Wife Christen Turns Heads at Baby Shower

Christen Harper Goff just dropped the most shocking behind-the-scenes revelation from her 2024 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shoot. The model and wife of Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff was secretly 18 weeks pregnant during the entire photoshoot — and absolutely nobody had a clue. “I actually shot Sports Illustrated this year [when] I was 18 weeks pregnant,” the 31-year-old revealed on the Sunday Sports Club podcast back in May. Talk about keeping things under wraps while absolutely slaying in front of the cameras. The power couple’s ability to maintain that level of professionalism while navigating such a major life moment shows just how fearless they both are when it comes to their careers.

The Goff family just threw the most picture-perfect baby shower, and it’s giving us all the feels. Christen Harper, now deep into her third trimester, celebrated their upcoming daughter with an elegant backyard bash at her parents’ house that was pure Instagram gold. The supermodel shared clips of the pink-themed celebration that managed to be both low-key and absolutely stunning at the same time.

“The most beautiful day celebrating baby G with all of our friends! What a lucky girl 🌼” Christen captioned her post, showing off the dreamy setup complete with pink table settings, matching flowers, and desserts that looked almost too pretty to eat. Jared kept it casual in a grey hoodie and jeans while his wife looked radiant in a floral maxi dress with a side slit that perfectly showed off her bump. The Lions quarterback couldn’t help but gush over his wife, dropping a simple but sweet “pretty mama” comment that had everyone melting.

What makes this celebration even more special is the timing. Just days before the shower, Christen made headlines for that jaw-dropping Sports Illustrated Swimsuit feature where she flaunted her baby bump in various swimsuits – the same shoot where she was secretly 18 weeks pregnant and nobody knew it. The couple, who met on Raya and tied the knot last June after getting engaged in 2022, have been riding this pregnancy wave like absolute pros.

For Jared, this upcoming NFL season carries extra weight now that he’s about to become a first-time dad. The Detroit Lions quarterback, who’s been leading the team since 2021 after his stint with the Rams from 2016 to 2020, is about to juggle football and fatherhood. But amid all the baby shower bliss and NFL success, Christen Harper just stirred up some unexpected drama with her latest social media move. The pregnant supermodel’s comment to Olivia Ponton has fans wondering if there’s more than just admiration behind her message.

NFL WAGs drama: When compliments spark speculation about hidden rivalries

The Joe Burrow and Olivia Ponton dating rumors just got a whole lot more interesting, thanks to some unexpected NFL WAG drama. While the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback and the model still haven’t made anything official, their rumored relationship caught the attention of someone who definitely knows a thing or two about being in the spotlight – Christen Harper, Jared Goff’s pregnant wife.

It all started when Ponton dropped a ‘Get Ready With Me’ video on Instagram, showing off her killer look for a Met Gala afterparty. The model was absolutely stunning in a white ensemble with sculpted floral appliqués and lace detailing, styled by Maren Taylor. The outfit was the perfect mix of elegant and edgy, and apparently it stopped Christen Harper mid-scroll.

Harper, who’s currently expecting her first child with the Detroit Lions quarterback, couldn’t help but slide into Ponton’s comments with some serious praise. “Are you kidding me (white cloud emoji),” she wrote, clearly blown away by the look. Ponton fired back with a bunch of affectionate emojis, showing there’s definitely some mutual respect between these two women who know what it’s like to be in the NFL spotlight. The whole exchange was pretty sweet. Here’s Harper, dealing with pregnancy and all the attention that comes with being married to an NFL star, taking time to hype up another woman who’s navigating similar territory with all the Burrow speculation.

It’s a nice reminder that sometimes social media interactions are exactly what they seem – just one person recognizing another person’s style game and giving credit where it’s due.