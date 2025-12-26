Jared Goff Makes Frustrating Admission on Offense After Issuing Statement on Lions’ Playoff Elimination

After a turnover-filled, self-inflicted loss to the Minnesota Vikings, the Detroit Lions are officially out of the playoffs. They fell to a disappointing 8-8 record after the loss, and will miss January football after back-to-back division titles. Frustrated by the 23-10 defeat, quarterback Jared Goff did not hide his disappointment over his offense.

“Taking care of the football is something we’ve been really good at all year, and it sucks that it reared its head today. Really bad by us in that area,” the quarterback said.

You can’t really blame anyone else but the Vikings and their offense today. They had eight turnovers the entire year, coming into tonight’s game. And somehow they gave the ball away six times tonight.

Goff finished 18-of-29 for 197 yards and a touchdown. But the rest of the line tells the story: two interceptions, three lost fumbles, five sacks. It was unusual.

Detroit’s only touchdown came in the second quarter, and it took everything they had. A 19-play, 80-yard drive that chewed up 10 minutes ended with a four-yard pass from Goff to Isaac TeSlaa, tying the game at 7–7 heading into halftime. It felt like a reset, but the Lions went nowhere.

The second half unraveled quickly. The Lions’ first four drives ended with a punt, two interceptions, and a fumble. The Vikings capitalized on those mistakes, including two Will Reichard field goals, and Detroit never found a counter.

A Jake Bates field goal pulled the Lions within 13–10 with 4:39 left, giving them a sliver of hope. Minnesota erased it in two plays, stretching the lead back to two scores. Then came one more Goff fumble on the next possession, and another Vikings field goal that closed the book.

It was messy from the start and never really stabilized. An offensive night where nothing flowed and every mistake mattered. And when it ended, it ended the Lions’ season too. And Jared Goff couldn’t believe it.

Jared Goff on Lions’ elimination

When asked whether he ever imagined this team missing the playoffs after the way the season started, Jared Goff said no. And honestly, he sounded like everyone watching from the outside. This was a team that opened the year with one of the league’s most efficient offenses and a defense that could win. It all fell apart.

“It sucks. We’ll reflect on the whole season after next week, but it sucks,” Goff said.

Since the Week 8 bye, the Lions have never quite looked like themselves. They’ve lost six of their last nine games. The wins came only against NFC East opponents. After starting 5–2, they’re now sitting at 8–8. What a sad ending.

That’s a tough reality after back-to-back playoff trips and a 15–2 finish in 2024. Last year felt like a Super Bowl team until injuries got in the way. Early this season, it looked like they might get another crack at it. Instead, everything unraveled.

The defense cracked at the wrong moments. The offense, led by Goff, couldn’t find answers when games tightened. What made the 2024 Lions special was their edge, that belief they’d make the play when it mattered. Somewhere along the way this season, that edge dulled.

As Goff said, this one will take some reflecting. Because the talent is still there. And so is the expectation. This roster is good enough to get back here again. Now it’s on them to make sure this season doesn’t define the next one.