Jared Goff Takes Additional Tasks Amid Regime Change As Lions QB To Take Control of Offense

Picture a seasoned pitcher shaking off signs, trusting his instincts. That’s Jared Goff right now. The Lions QB isn’t just running plays anymore; he’s crafting them. Remember those gritty Detroit teams of the ’90s? This isn’t that. This quarterback’s evolution feels more like a classic American underdog tale—think Kurt Warner bagging groceries before slinging touchdowns.

Under Dan Campbell’s blue-collar ethos, Goff transformed from a Rams castoff into Detroit’s cornerstone. Now, with fresh faces on staff and a schedule tougher than a Michigan winter, whispers swirl: Can the Lions soar higher? The answer hinges on number 16.

During OTAs on May 30, 2025, Jared Goff confirmed he’s seizing unprecedented control of Detroit’s offense. “I think you keep putting more on me is what I’ve tried to tell them,” Goff stated. “Dan’s all on board… I’m at the point in my career where I can handle quite a bit.” This isn’t lip service. Head coach Dan Campbell actively encourages Goff’s expanded role, declaring everything Detroit does “is always going to start with the quarterback, especially Goff. So, he’s going to be fine.” Why now?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Goff’s earned it. After tossing 29 touchdowns and 4,438 yards in 2024, his command of the system is absolute. He reads defenses like a veteran blackjack dealer spots a tell. More importantly, he’s matured off-field too—preparing for fatherhood with the same focus he dissects coverages. “It’s something I’ve looked forward to for a long time,” he beamed about his daughter’s impending arrival. Meanwhile, Campbell’s trust runs deep.

via Imago CHICAGO, IL – DECEMBER 22: Head coach Dan Campbell of the Detroit Lions celebrates with quarterback Jared Goff 16 after a touchdown play in action during a game between the Detroit Lions and the Chicago Bears on December 22, 2024 at Soldier Field in Cgicago, IL. Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA DEC 22 Lions at Bears EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon164122224001

Back in April, Dan highlighted Goff’s growing influence: “He began bringing stuff to us—‘Hey, I can see this look. Let me get to this play. I know I’ve got these options in the bag, but let me get to this as well.’” This autonomy proved lethal last season. Consequently, even with new offensive coordinator John Morton replacing Ben Johnson, Detroit’s core philosophy remains intact: Let Goff cook.

Meanwhile, the stakes skyrocket. Detroit’s 2025 slate features 12 national games and road bouts against both Super Bowl teams. Seven away games pit them against 2024 playoff squads. Campbell relishes the gauntlet: “I love the schedule we have this year because this is the type of schedule that builds you for the postseason… we’ll be ready.” Surviving it demands Goff’s sharpest leadership yet.

The Morton-Goff connection

Don’t expect seismic scheme shifts. Morton, Detroit’s passing-game coordinator in 2022, is a familiar voice for Jared Goff. Their bond smooths this transition. “I love Johnny Mo,” Goff emphasized. “Some of it’s changing, some of it’s remaining the same. The biggest challenge is just getting on the same page with what we like, and we’re just constantly working through that.” This continuity is crucial. Remember Morton’s knack during his 2022 stint? He’d slip Campbell and Johnson situational play gems—third-and-long solutions crafted like secret weapons.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Goff’s input now shapes those calls. He’s no longer just executing; he’s co-authoring the game plan. “If it helps our team be better and helps our offense score points,” Goff stressed post-OTAs, “I’m going to ask for more and keep putting more on my plate.” This proactive approach mirrors legends like Peyton Manning, who famously tailored offenses around his vision. Goff earned that clout through four seasons of growth in Detroit. And teammates feel his rising authority.

via Imago Sep 22, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) passes against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Receiver Jameson Williams noted Goff’s detailed guidance: “He’s talking to me a ton.” Even rookies lean on Goff’s IQ. Williams, evolving into a vocal leader himself, embodies the trickle-down effect: “I’m becoming a vet… I’m just ready to play more football and be more consistent for my team.” Meanwhile, Campbell sees only upside: “They’ve worked well together… making sure that both were comfortable with what we were doing.” Indeed, after Friday’s practice, Goff and Morton huddled deep in strategy talk—a small but telling moment.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

So, what’s next? Goff shoulders the playbook, the brutal schedule, and city-wide dreams. His journey—from doubted to indispensable—echoes Detroit’s own resurgence. As novelist Bernard Malamud wrote in The Natural, “We have two lives: the one we learn with and the one we live after that.” Goff’s living his second life now, armed with hard-won wisdom and the keys to an empire.