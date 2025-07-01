Jason Kelce Announces Major New Heights Update with Travis Kelce After Teasing Garage Beer Change

For 13 seasons, Jason Kelce anchored Philadelphia’s offensive line with the relentless consistency of a metronome snapping the ball—193 consecutive games, a franchise record 157 straight starts. Six First-Team All-Pro nods. A Super Bowl ring earned not just with blocks, but with a speech on the Art Museum steps that still gives Philly fans goosebumps: “Nobody likes us. We don’t care!” Retirement? For Kelce, it was never about fading quietly into the film room. It was about shifting the chaos from the gridiron to… well, everywhere else. And brother, is it working.

In their latest New Heights bombshell, Travis Kelce nudged Jason to “tell the people what we got coming up.” Jason didn’t hold back: a “stacked episode” featuring shore escapades, celebrity bartending, bikini wax tales, Beer Bowl III, and Travis’s internet-breaking “shaking it off” moment at Titan University. Travis simply noted it “broke the Internet for a couple hours”—a casual flex for a duo whose podcast operates like Brady in the red zone: relentlessly efficient.

Then Jason dropped the Lombardi Trophy of reveals: Brad Pitt joining the episode. Travis amplified the hype, praising Pitt’s Chelsea-ready swagger as “smooth as hell.” The revelation felt less like a guest spot and more like De Niro walking into Entourage—a cultural touchdown.

When Travis asked about Pitt’s ride, Pitt admitted he’d “had his a– puckered.” The banter escalated as Pitt teased a near-mythical 197 mph speed feat—Jason’s stunned “Oh my gosh. Pretty sure” echoing every fan who’s watched the brothers turn life into must-see TV.

Kelce’s garage beer’s absurdist masterstroke

Meanwhile, Jason’s post-NFL venture, Garage Beer, continues rewriting the marketing playbook. The tortoise that went viral delivering its cans? Jason called it “Straight out of the Flintstones!”—a moment so authentically weird it cemented the brand’s everyman ethos. Their response? “If @JasonKelce replies… YOU’RE GETTING A CARD!” No corporate fluff. Just cold beer and colder memes.

But on July 1st, Garage Beer audibled into the endzone of absurdity. Introducing the BeerBed: a kegerator-equipped headboard pouring Garage Lager while you sleep. Win it via social engagement—no purchase necessary. Corey Smale, Garage Beer’s VP of Marketing, dubbed it “the next logical step” after stuffing beer into hot dogs. Inventor Jordan Phoenix engineered the madness, blending functionality with pure, unadulterated Kelce energy.

It’s the perfect extension of Jason’s legacy. The man who anchored an O-line to a .578 win percentage now transforms basements into dive bars. From spork-wielding preschooler to NFL ironman to the guy who put a tap in your headboard? For Kelce, the next play is always the wildest.

No halftime speeches needed. The Kelces operate in permanent victory formation.