Jason Kelce Issues Strong Statement on Kevin Patullo After Criticizing Eagles Locker Room’s Commitment

The Philadelphia Eagles lost their chance to be in the Super Bowl race, and the coaching staff is being heavily criticized for this. While many think that the offensive struggles were mainly because of the consistent issues with their OC, Kevin Patullo, questions about his future with the team also lingered. However, standing on the other side of the road, the team’s former center, Jason Kelce, stepped forward to openly back him against heavy criticism.

“I know that everybody is out on Kevin Patullo,” Jason Kelce said while speaking with Insider Jeff Skeversky. “I happen to know the guy. I know he’s a great coach. I know it wasn’t the best performance this year offensively. They had the number one highest-paid offense in the league and were mediocre across the board—that’s unacceptable. They had their chances to win that game yesterday, and the players didn’t make the plays. What they’ve done to get here is absolutely a testament to that organization and how well they’re built and how they function across the board.”

Jason Kelce also felt that the Eagles did not deal with all of the noise, distractions, and issues off the field as a team as well as they did last year.

“It never felt like they were able to come together this year and realize it’s about us; focus on your job. All these narratives out there… I didn’t think they handled it as well this year as they did last season.”

The offense faced increased attention this season as performance slipped despite no major changes in the group since last year. While the only significant adjustment came when Patullo was promoted as the OC after Kellen Moore left to become the head coach in New Orleans, all the blame fell on him. This came as part of a concerning picture, as the team’s scoring dropped from 27.2 points per game last season to 22.3. The rushing attack also fell off, decreasing from 179 yards per game to just under 117.

While many say that the decline is mainly because of the coaching team’s incompatibility, offensive lineman Jordan Mailata defended OC Kevin Patullo with a bold remark, saying, “It’s easier to blame somebody who gets paid less than your starting people.” He also mentioned that focusing on individuals can distract from the role the players themselves must play in improving results.

This is a developing story…