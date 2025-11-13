Jason Kelce Makes Feelings Clear on A.J. Brown After Eagles WR Casts Offense In Bad Light

The Philadelphia Eagles won their third straight game by defeating the Green Bay Packers. That should bring some joy to the locker room, but a 10-7 score, indicating a subpar offensive showdown, kept star wide receiver A.J. Brown’s role in the game limited. Brown didn’t hold back in making his frustrations known and ended up on the wrong side of headlines. But Jason Kelce, his former Eagles All-Pro center, has a different stance on it all.

“I think vocalising this stuff every once in a while is important because it like keeps people accountable. I like doing it more in-house, but sometimes AJ, I think (it’s) just his personality, he lets this out in a more open way or does it in a way that makes it more public facing,” Kelce said during his weekly in-studio appearance on Thursday’s 94WIP Morning Show.

“He’s a guy that wears his heart on a sleeve. But I’ll say this. He’s a very well-liked person in that building. He was a great teammate in my time there. I understand his frustrations. I understand the offense’s frustrations. And I think very highly of him as a player. And I think that ultimately the Eagles will be very good moving forward.”

Brown’s comments came during a Twitch livestream earlier in the week, where he didn’t hide his irritation over how things have been running on offense. When asked how he had been, Brown replied that his family was good but added, “Everything else? No,” before calling the Eagles’ offense a “sh– show.” He even joked, “If you got me on fantasy, man, get rid of me.” The timing of his remarks amplified the reaction. They came right after a 10–7 win over Green Bay in which he caught just two passes for 13 yards, both on the opening drive, and didn’t see another target until the final minute. When asked about those comments two days later, Brown stood by his words.

“I think that’s fair. I think you got eyes and you can see that,” he said. “I see the offense struggling, and I want to help contribute, and I didn’t get those opportunities, so I’m gonna have a problem with that, especially the player I am.”

He made it clear that his frustration wasn’t about personal stats, but about the team’s inconsistency. “At what point are we gonna pick up our slack as an offense?” he asked. “You can’t just keep slapping a band-aid over that and expect to win late in the year.”

While the statement might have seemed outrageous to some, Brown’s own numbers this season are quite enough to back his words. By this point in the ongoing season, the 28-year-old is ranked 61st in terms of receptions. He has just 31 catches for 408 yards and 3 touchdowns. And his team, despite sitting at 7-2, ranks near the bottom of the league in offensive categories.

Their red-zone efficiency has also plummeted to around 47%, down from over 60% a year ago, and quarterback Jalen Hurts has been sacked 25 times, signaling deeper issues in protection, play-calling rhythm, and drives stalling before receivers even get involved.

Yet, despite having his own issues with the overall offense situation, A.J. Brown was quick enough to back the quarterback against criticism.

A.J. Brown backs Jalen Hurts amid the Eagles’ offensive struggles

The quarterback Jalen Hurts has had moments where the passing game lagged behind expectations, and critics didn’t spare him over this. After the team had trouble getting the passing game going, blame landed on Hurts’ decision-making and the way the offense was being handled. But, reflecting on an instance from their last game against the Packers, the wide receiver said:

“Certain plays have different reads, despite what it looks like when someone takes a screenshot, you can’t go off that. He has certain reads, he has a lot going on in his head that he’s trying to process and then he has the pressure in his face.”

Hurts’ numbers have fluctuated noticeably, peaking mid-October before a drop in his most recent start. In Week 7 at Minnesota, he was 19-of-23 for 326 yards and three touchdowns, earning a perfect passer rating of 158.3. The following week, he went 15 of 20 for 179 yards and four touchdowns, maintaining strong efficiency. Week 10, however, marked a clear downturn: he completed just 15 of 26 passes (57.7 %) for 183 yards and one score in a 10-7 win. So while Hurts has shown flashes of elite play, there’s a visible inconsistency now in his passing output.

While the team’s defense did its best to help secure a victory, it still remains to be seen if the offense picks up pace soon enough.