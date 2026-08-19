Jason Kelce Makes Weird Urine Request to Fans Amidst Growing AI Crisis

Just when the AI conversation couldn’t get any stranger, Jason Kelce has entered the chat with a request to the fans. The former NFL star’s unusual appeal involving urine has sparked plenty of confusion, curiosity, and questions about what prompted him to make such a move.

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“AI data centers waste millions of gallons of water. That’s why Liquid Death and Garage Bear decided to team up. We want your pee to cool these data centers,” Kelce can be heard saying in the ad video.

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Garage Beer is an alcoholic light beer brand that Jason Kelce co-owns with his brother Travis Kelce. Hence, when the brand collaborated with Liquid Death (an edgy beverage brand), Jason made an appearance in the “We Want Your Pee” ad.

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It is a marketing campaign launched on August 18, 2026, whose core product launched specifically for the campaign was The Liquid Death x Garage Beer Data Center Coolant Collector. While the glass jar was the campaign’s souvenir merchandise, the entire video was designed to make consumers buy the two companies’ core beverage: Garage Beer’s classic light beer and Liquid Death’s new Sparkling Energy drink line.

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“Mailing your pee to AI data centers has never been easier with these limited edition resealable jars. Just fill these and send to the data center of your choice. Also works for drinking your favorite beverage as well,” as stated on the product’s description on the official website.

However, the way the advertisement was made public garnered quite some attention.

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The 90-sec video started with Jason Kelce shedding light on how AI data centers are draining millions of gallons of America’s fresh water every day just to keep their computers cool. And in return, he suggests that the onlookers use urine as a coolant instead and then dramatically shifts to singing.

“We want your pee. Please give us your pee. Let’s pee on computers together ’cause we need lots of pee, endless gallons of pee,” the chorus of the song sang by Jason.

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Although Jason Kelce’s request through the ad was clear as a sunny day, it was more of a promotional gimmick to garner the attention of the consumers. As such, they didn’t actually want the onlookers to send their urine to AI data centers and use it as coolant.

“The suits want us to tell you to please don’t actually send your pee,” the product description on the website of Liquid Death stated.

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However, the former Philadelphia Eagles star’s effort was quite appealing in the 90-sec ad video where he took most of the screen time. This wasn’t the first time showcasing his acting prowess as well. Just prior to the Liquid Death stunt, Garage Beer released a 16-minute promotional short film that served as Jason’s first major leading acting role alongside his wife, Kylie Kelce.

But what did you actually make out of Jason’s unusual request in the latest ad video?