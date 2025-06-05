Jason Kelce Sends Strong Message to “Black Kelce” as Travis Turns Heads With $360M Success Celebrations

The guy barely fit in the podcast chair—shoulders stretching wide enough to block a slant route and a voice booming like he was calling an audible at the line. But the swagger? Pure tight end. Not the actual one in the room, mind you, but someone who insists he could’ve been. And for a moment, even the Kelce brothers had to entertain the thought. Because when a guest shows up and calls himself the “Black Kelce,” you don’t just laugh it off—you let him cook.

Most NFL nickname debates come and go—fan-made labels, Twitter memes, maybe the occasional jersey edit. But when a 7-foot legend walks onto New Heights and anoints himself with a gridiron alter ego? Yeah, that hits different. Especially when that legend is Shaquille O’Neal. Yes, that Shaq. The Diesel. Superman. And now, apparently, “The Black Kelce.”

When Shaq joined Travis and Jason Kelce for their latest podcast episode, the vibe wasn’t just elite—it was unforgettable. Jason was so amped after recording, he went straight to X to let it fly: “Shaq killed this episode, one of my all-time favorites to record. So many great stories and the vibes were incredible! The Black Kelce delivered!” But Shaq didn’t just drop in to crack jokes. He got real about his football roots—something most fans don’t even associate with the four-time NBA champ.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“A lot of people don’t know this, but when I was coming up, football was my sport. I was all in on football, and I was really good. I used to tell people that Too Tall Jones was my father. I played nose guard on defense and tight end on offense,” he explained when Travis asked where the ‘Black Kelce’ nickname started. So it’s not a gimmick.

In high school, Shaq was crushing it as a two-way monster on the field until a knee injury took him out for eight weeks. That’s when his stepfather, Sgt. Phillip Harrison, nudged him toward the hardwood—and the rest became NBA history. But in an alternate universe? He could’ve been lining up next to Travis Kelce, steamrolling linebackers instead of dunking on centers.

Chiefs star celebrates Swift’s $360 million music victory

Shaq has always had a flair for crossing over into pop culture—Shaq Vs., Shaq Life, DJing in Vegas, wrestling cameos, you name it. But it was his podcast performance that reminded fans why he remains one of sports entertainment’s GOATs. At one point, the conversation turned to Taylor Swift—and that’s when things went off the rails in the best way possible.

With zero hesitation, Shaq whipped out his phone mid-podcast and started lip-syncing to Swift’s I Knew You Were Trouble. “That’s my favorite song in the world, brother,” he declared, with full sincerity. Travis, riding the wave, threw his hands up mid-chorus and shouted, “Shout out to Tay Tay! [She] just got that song back, too. Just bought all her music back.”

He was talking about Swift’s $360 million deal to reclaim her entire music catalog—an industry-shaking move that only added to the energy of the moment. Swift later opened up about the journey on Instagram: “I almost stopped thinking it could happen, after 20 years of having the carrot dangled and then yanked away. But that’s all in the past now.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

And there they were—an NFL star, his Hall of Fame brother, and a former NBA MVP, all vibing over her music like teenagers at a concert. Only this concert was being beamed to millions of sports fans across the world. It’s easy to laugh off moments like this as just good content.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

But when you look closer, you realize why New Heights is more than just a fun podcast. It’s about legacy. Brotherhood. Respect. That’s why Jason Kelce’s reaction to Shaq’s visit was more than a compliment—it was a nod to something deeper.

“The Black Kelce delivered.”