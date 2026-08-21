Jason Kelce Shuts Down Coaching Plans as Eagles Legend Lands New ESPN Role

Jason Kelce always had a different dream for his career, but his commitment to his family changed that desire. Even though he believes he’d get a kick out of coaching, he will stick to the media for the freedom of time.

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“I think coaching would be something that’d be a lot of fun, and I’d get a lot of enjoyment out of that,” Jason Kelce said on The SZN with Nick Foles & Evan Moore. “But the thing that really steered me away from that is just the time commitment and being away from the family. And I went into media thinking I’d have more time with the family. Like, those guys are still there more frequently, but I am not not busy. I am definitely keeping my schedule full. I think that’s honestly helping in retirement.

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Jason Kelce already had three kids by the time he retired. His youngest, Finley, was born last year. He already has his hands full. And, he has a remarkably strong presence in the media, through the ‘New Heights’ podcast and his ESPN duties. Today, you never know, Kelce might randomly pop up on a sports broadcast he has little connection with, as he did at the Masters at Augusta.

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Last year, however, Kelce was of a different opinion about his future as a coach. He’d said at Rowan University this year, “I would love to coach. I love staying connected to the game in a competitive way, involved in the Xs and Os.

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“It would feel wrong to have all this experience and knowledge that I’ve gained and disconnect completely.”

Kelce has pitched in at times to help out his team even in retirement. He worked with Willie Lampkin on his technique before the Eagles’ preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens. This year in April, he dropped by camp and was seen working with rookie Hollin Pierce.

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“He just won’t go home, man,” Landon Dickerson joked in 2024, before lauding Kelce’s presence. “Having him around as a resource to ask questions to as a guy who’s done it for so long at such levels successfully, he’s always a great resource to have because I think he’s the best to ever do it.”

However, it looks like Kelce will stick to his media career now.

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Jason Kelce will now take on a new role as an analyst with play-by-play announcer Dave Pasch and Hall of Famer Kurt Warner. Together, they will call four games during the 2026 season, including the Eagles’ Week 5 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London on October 11. He is also returning for a third season as a studio analyst on ESPN’s Monday Night Countdown, which will now see Pat McAfee in the crew as well.