Jason Kelce & Travis Kelce Make Announcement on PGA Championship Despite Backlash For Masters Coverage

If traditional golf fans were hoping the Kelce brothers would quietly step away from golf after the backlash, that’s not happening anytime soon. Jason and Travis Kelce have long been known for their love of golf and have never shied away from it. Ahead of the upcoming PGA Championship, the duo has something exciting for fans.

“We do have the PGA Championship here in Philadelphia this year at Aronimink. We are selling some merch there that is centered around the PGA Championship, raising money for the foundation,” the former Philadelphia Eagles star said on the New Heights podcast, after Travis teased the announcement. “Excited to don some of this gear.”

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Golf fans coming down to Aronimink will get the opportunity to get their hands on merch from Jason Kelce’s Underdog Apparel at the pavilion. The PGA Shop is selling some interesting Philadelphia-themed merch, which will help bolster the region’s impact on the golf map. Jason Kelce may not be a Philly native, but he is easily one of the biggest sports-related figures to be associated with the state. That’s why Underdog Apparel is on display here.

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Jason Kelce also infused some of his legacy into the limited edition drop. Fans should keep an eye out for the t-shirts sporting an eagle swinging a club, and another posing with his trophy. All proceeds from Underdog’s sales will go toward supporting Kelce’s (Be)Philly Foundation. It provides educational and economic support to the youth of Philadelphia.

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The Kelce brothers are pretty talented on the turf, too. Travis has participated in several celebrity golf tournaments and exhibitions over the years. He’s played alongside stars such as Scottie Scheffler and Brooks Koepka. He’s also famously teamed up with his Kansas City Chiefs teammate Patrick Mahomes in “The Match” exhibition. The duo played against and defeated Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson of the Golden State Warriors.

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Jason Kelce claimed in an episode on his podcast that Travis was the better golfer, but he’s not so bad himself. He got to make an appearance at the Truist Pro-Am last year in Philadelphia. He also co-owns the Sullivan County Golf Club. However, his cameo in ESPN’s coverage of the prestigious Masters Tournament landed him in some hot water.

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Jason Kelce’s appearance on the Masters coverage was not welcome by

Heading into its 19th year of covering the iconic event at Augusta, ESPN appeared eager to freshen up its coverage to appeal to a newer demographic. That led them to onboard Pat McAfee and Jason Kelce on their crew in minor roles. But things did not exactly go according to plan.

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The Masters is known for its strict adherence to tradition and history. Fans are not even permitted to use their cell phones during the event. Amid such a setup, bringing Kelce into the mix seemed to add an air of leisure to a really serious event.

Jason Kelce possesses an incredibly affable personality that connects strongly with the average beer-drinking everyman. Viewers are usually accustomed to associating a polished and sophisticated figure like Jim Nantz with the Masters. They likely did not expect to see someone like Kelce suddenly take over their airwaves.

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“Jason Kelce, maybe leave this one to Jim Nantz,” The Hollywood Reporter’s Tony Maglio wrote.

“Donning a full Masters-caddie jumpsuit and rooting for holes-in-one, in a brief TV hit that was not especially a hit on social media, Kelce attempted to fire up the crowd and earn a few yucks — two things he is good at,” he added. “[Nobody] wants this. Golf fans want the Masters to be the Masters, and the Masters is anti-“fun” by design.”

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By taking his brand and doing business at the Aronimink, however, Jason Kelce seems to have moved on from this controversy. He’s always been known to wear his heart on his sleeve and lighten the mood in any serious situation. Perhaps Eagles fans could help golf lovers to warm up to their much-loved star.