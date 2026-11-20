With Thanksgiving right around the corner and Christmas barely a month away, former Eagles center Jason Kelce’s wife, podcaster Kylie Kelce, had some festive, holiday-themed advice for her followers aimed at making life easier for new mothers. As part of her podcast, which deals with topics related to motherhood, family life, women in sports, social media dynamics, and pop culture, Kylie does a segment where she answers questions sent in by fans.

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She prefaced the fan-question segment of the November 19 episode of the ‘Not Gonna Lie’ podcast, saying that she would be renaming it to “Ask Me Some Things” rather than “Ask Me Anything,” suggesting certain questions had tested her boundaries. Kylie went on to answer various queries related to the Thanksgiving meal. But she had a rather intense reaction to a question asked by a fan with the username @kcbrewski.

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“Any advice for my first holiday with my newborn daughter? Yes, KC. Thank you so much for asking. My advice is somebody else better hold that f****** baby while you eat food,” Kylie said. “I’m so sorry that just popped right out of my mouth.”

Although Kylie apologized for being so aggressive with her comment, she maintained that a new mother deserved to at least get some time to eat in peace, especially at Thanksgiving, without having to simultaneously take care of her newborn child the entire time.

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As a mother to four daughters with Jason Kelce, Kylie spoke from her personal experience. She felt very strongly that the ordeal of bearing a child and giving birth was stressful enough, and the weeks and months of dedication to taking care of an infant meant the mother was constantly exhausted and had no time for herself. And what better way to thank someone for bringing new life into the world than to take some of the pressure off of them, even if it’s just for a little while, and let them unwind?

“If you have a baby, I’m going to say 6 months and under, okay? I don’t give a f*** if you cooked the food. I don’t give a f*** if you lifted a finger that day cause’ you cooked that baby and you brought it into this world,” she insisted. “Somebody better hold that child. I’m talking a good- Guys, every mom knows we are trained at the very least by our firstborn to eat as quickly as humanly possible. I need a good 10 minutes and I can get at least two and a half plates down. Somebody better hold that f****** child. That got more aggressive than I thought it was going to and I’m standing by it.”

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The ‘Not Gonna Lie’ host pointed out that another first-time mother with postpartum anxiety had asked another baby-related question with a dilemma that focused on the other end of the spectrum. The fan asked how she could explain to her family that she did not want to let her child be handed around to various relatives, without them being offended.

She pointed out that no one was entitled to hold someone else’s infant unless they were comfortable with it, and the fan wasn’t required to explain the reasoning behind such a boundary. She could simply state that she did not intend to pass her baby around for people to hold.

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Kylie also provided tips on how to come to a compromise and let people play with the infant without feeding an anxious mother’s intrusive thoughts. She emphasized that she should speak to the significant other if he was in the picture and reinforce the idea of them being a team so they could support her decision.

Kylie also talked about other more trivial Thanksgiving-related topics during the episode, including whether one should stuff the bird or cook it separately, whether Kylie herself prepared a separate kids’ table for the meal, and which professional chef she would choose to have her Thanksgiving feast prepared by.