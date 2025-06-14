Jason Kelce’s Wife Kylie Reveals Lifelong Dream and Why ‘DWTS’ Isn’t Part of It

Kylie Kelce’s “Not Gonna Lie” podcast has become the go-to spot for real talk. From brutal birth stories she shared back in April to whatever’s weighing on her mind. The show lives up to its name. This time around, Kelce’s dishing on something completely different: a childhood dream that might surprise fans. For Kylie, helping others has always been instinctive. Now she’s channeling that childhood understanding into meaningful advocacy work.

This Friday on Not Gonna Lie, Kylie revealed what little Kylie actually dreamed of becoming. And honestly, it makes perfect sense. “What did little Kylie want to do when she grew up? Well, if last week’s episode was any indication, I definitely wanted to be a veterinarian. There are a number of animals that, if I got to see them close up or even interact with, I fully believe I would cry tears of joy.” Anyone who knows Kylie gets why she’d say that. The woman absolutely melts around animals. And it’s not just cute Instagram moments either.

Just months ago, the Kelce family said goodbye to their beloved dog Baloo, completely shattering Kylie’s heart. She shared how their daughter Ellie handled the news with innocent wisdom that only kids possess. “When I told the girls that Baloo was going to leave us, Ellie asked where he was going,” Kylie noted. “I told her that he was going to heaven and without skipping a beat she replied, ‘Oh! He’ll get to be with Winnie again! They’ll be so happy to see each other!'” The family had adopted Winnie back in January 2017 and Baloo in April 2018. Losing Winnie in 2024 had already been devastating. That kind of pure love for animals explains everything about why young Kylie wanted to be a vet.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce (@nglwithkylie)

Even though life took her in a different direction, that same caring spirit found its way into everything she does. “The real ones already know I’m a coach and that I work for the Eagles Autism Foundation. Here’s some you might not know. I was a lifeguard at the Society Hill Tower”, she shared, showing how she’s always been drawn to helping people in whatever way she can.

Her role with the Eagles Autism Foundation has grown from simple volunteering to being a central voice for the cause, indeed, making sure every donation counts where it matters most. “Every single dollar donated goes back to the autism community,” she emphasized. Undoubtedly, she takes that responsibility seriously. Just six weeks after having her fourth child, Kylie was back at Lincoln Financial Field, speaking at the annual Autism Challenge. She indeed helped raise over $10 million. She called the experience “emotional” and “inspiring,” but that was nothing compared to what came next.

When Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie dropped the bombshell announcement of a $50 million donation — the largest ever to U.S. academic medical centers for autism research — Kylie was genuinely stunned. She posted a photo from the press conference with simple words that said everything: “Thank you, Mr. Lurie! This is incredible!” The donation launched the Lurie Autism Institute, partnering CHOP and Penn Medicine in groundbreaking ways.

From wanting to save animals as a kid to helping launch revolutionary autism research, Kylie’s journey shows how childhood dreams can evolve into something even more meaningful. But speaking of dreams evolving, there’s another childhood fantasy that might be getting a second look — Dancing with the Stars.

Kylie Kelce shuts down ‘Dancing With the Stars’ rumours

Kylie Kelce just crushed any hopes of seeing her sparkle on the “Dancing With the Stars” dance floor. The wife of NFL star Jason Kelce didn’t mince words when rugby player Ilona Maher brought up the possibility during the June 12 episode of Kelce’s “Not Gonna Lie” podcast.

Maher, who finished as a runner-up on Dancing With the Stars season 33, casually asked if Kelce would ever consider doing a reality show. Kylie’s response was swift and brutal: “Absolutely [expletive] not.” But Maher wasn’t done—she pressed further about Dancing With the Stars specifically, only to get the same emphatic rejection. “Absolutely [expletive] not,” Kelce fired back. “Don’t call me. It’s a waste of a phone call. Don’t call me,” she added with a laugh.

Despite her hard pass on competing, Kelce couldn’t help but gush over Maher’s bond with professional partner Alan Bersten. “One of the sweetest things I’ve ever seen is your relationship with your partner, Alan,” she said. “The content that has come out of that on TikTok—top tier. Love it. I feel like I’m watching just best friends be best friends.” So there you have it—Dancing With the Stars season 34 will definitely be missing one Kelce family member. Some people just know their limits.