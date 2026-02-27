Jason & Travis Kelce Receive Emotional Message From Laila Edwards’ Dad Following Olympic Gold

Essentials Inside The Story Family support turns into a viral moment beyond the ice

Kelce brothers’ donation helps Laila Edwards’ family reach Milan

Star power quietly amplifies a historic Olympic breakthrough

For an Olympic athlete, the journey to the podium is demanding. For Laila Edwards’ family, that journey was nearly impossible until an unexpected assist came from two of Cleveland Heights’ most famous sons, Jason and Travis Kelce. After her historic victory, her father, Robert Edwards, sent an emotional message to them. On Friday, TMZ Sports shared the clip on X, where Robert thanked the Kelce brothers.

“It was a significant amount of money, and it definitely boosted us,” Robert Edwards said in the video. “But more than that, it just felt good that they cared enough to support us and to help Laila.”

Before the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan, Robert Edwards started a GoFundMe with a goal of $50,000. He needed help to cover travel costs from Cleveland Heights to Italy. The family wanted to be there to watch Laila compete, but they were worried about expenses. They did not want to fall behind on bills at home while paying for flights and other costs.

That’s when Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce donated $10,000 to the fundraiser. Their support made a big difference. Because of that help, around 10 family members and some friends were able to travel to Italy and cheer for Laila.

“We’re very pleased and overwhelmed and humbled by their support and by their interest,” Robert said. “We follow them as people, and we love them and everything they stand for. And we’re hoping that they can feel the same way about us and Laila.”

Robert shared that the donation was important, but what meant more was the support itself. He felt the Kelce brothers truly cared about helping someone from their hometown reach her goal.

Robert recalled a moment in the video where he spotted Jason Kelce in Milan and called out to him. At first, Jason thought he was just another fan. But when Robert told him he was Laila’s father, the moment became personal. Robert later shared that Jason congratulated him and said he was proud of Laila’s achievement.

For Robert, everything comes back to Cleveland Heights. He said the community is proud of the Kelce brothers and proud of Laila as well. Seeing them connected during such a big moment meant a lot to everyone back home.

TRAVIS KELCE, right, Kansas City Chiefs NFL star, and Former Eagles Center, JASON KELCE during the American Century Championship celebrity golf

Laila Edwards’ Olympic gold was a proud moment for Team USA and Cleveland Heights. But for her family, the support from Jason and Travis Kelce was just as special. Robert Edwards made it clear that their kindness will always be remembered.

Jason & Travis Kelce praise Laila Edwards after Team USA’s Olympic gold win

Jason and Travis Kelce showed their support for Team USA in a big way after the 2026 Winter Olympics. On the latest episode of their podcast New Heights, the brothers celebrated both the men’s and women’s hockey teams after each beat Canada 2-1 to win gold. Wearing red, white, and blue USA hockey jerseys, they made it clear how proud they were, especially of Laila Edwards.

“Tip of the cap to you, Laila,” Travis said on the podcast. “That was awesome to see you go and get it, I’ll tell you what, man. She has a f—ing shot! She was very, very good throughout the Olympics. After talking to her, you realize she’s from Cleveland Heights, man.”

Laila Edwards made history as the first Black woman to win Olympic gold with the U.S. women’s hockey team. She also won gold at the 2025 World Championship and silver in 2024. At the University of Wisconsin, she captured two NCAA national championships.

The praise meant more because the Kelce family has been behind Laila from the start. Jason and his wife, Kylie, were in Milan cheering in person. Travis watched the men’s final with Taylor Swift in New York.

The brothers had also donated earlier to help Laila’s family travel to Italy. Their connection goes beyond hockey; all of them share roots in Cleveland Heights.

The former Eagles player also said Laila is humble and a really good person, and you can see that clearly when you talk to her. Jason even shared that he and Kylie met the entire women’s team during the Games. He called them close, fun, and proud to represent the country.

For the Kelce brothers, this was more than just a gold medal moment. It was about supporting a hometown athlete who made history and showed the world what Cleveland Heights is all about.