Jaxson Dart Already Accepts Reality at Giants With Russell Wilson Set to Lose QB Job Per Insider

In 2022, the Giants shook the whole NFL community with their playoff run, which seemed like something out of Brian Daboll’s fever dream. Now, fast forward to 2025, the team that previously placed its expectations on Daniel Jones is facing a quarterback timeline that is based on two radically different extremes. On one side is 36-year-old Super Bowl champion Russell Wilson, who is attempting to silence his doubters with a final comeback. On the other side is 22-year-old Jaxson Dart, who has calm confidence that shouts ‘franchise QB,’ a cannon arm, and a fresh first-round pedigree. It’s a story about timeframes, and time is running out for both sides.

They’re not just playing football out there. They’re time-traveling. One’s clinging to the past, the other is speeding into the future. And if you’re Brian Daboll, you’re basically trying to split reps and keep the house from burning down.

And Jaxson Dart? He is working, not merely waiting in the wings. As reported by Madelyn Burke, Dart said, “I’m not looking for results immediately, I’m a process-driven person. I’m just trying to take it day-by-day.” Following his 4,276-yard, 29-TD final season at Ole Miss, Dart was drafted by the Giants. Daboll even gave Dart props mid-practice for handling high-pressure play scenarios. Still, it’s Wilson’s voice shaping the team’s tempo right now—from competitive 7-on-7s to situational drills he requested. So for now, Wilson is the official starter. After he signed his one-year contract, he boldly declared, “I expect to be the starter and to be able to come here and rock and roll every day.”

He even received public support from Brian Daboll, who referred to him as “our starter.” However, the tide is turning. This season, in the words of Brent Sobleski of Bleacher Report, “is all about Dart and what he shows.” It’s possible that Dart will influence the Giants’ future. But the present? Still under Russ’ influence.

But that grip on the present? It’s starting to loosen. Behind the scenes, there’s a quiet shift happening at MetLife. One that no pep talk can fully mask. According to recent reports, Russell Wilson is now in a precarious spot. The Giants’ front office and Brian Daboll are reportedly being “forced to change plans,” with a growing sense that Wilson’s stint as QB1 could be shorter than anticipated.

Sure, the Super Bowl resume still commands respect, and his 79.5 PFF grade last season with the Steelers was his best since 2020. But that’s part of the problem: it was his best in years, and it still didn’t scream ‘franchise savior.’ And while Wilson struggles for the QB1 spot, Insider reveals that the Giants should have drafted Shedeur Sanders amid Dart’s instability at training.

Insiders say the Giants may regret passing on Shedeur Sanders

Yes, the Giants had a chance at Deion Sanders’ prodigy. And no, they didn’t take it. They passed on Sanders and traded up to take Dart with the 24th overall pick. A move that shocked some and, depending on how camp plays out, might haunt others. So far, the results are mixed. Jaxson Dart has been slotted in as the Giants’ QB2 behind Russell Wilson. He’s already leapfrogged Jameis Winston and Tommy DeVito, which, fine, isn’t that shocking. But the real takeaway? This hasn’t been easy.

Per Giants insider Jordan Raanan, Darts had flashes of some gorgeous throws, wild escapability, but also moments where he holds the ball too long, bails from clean pockets, and basically plays like a rookie. “There’s a lot of running, a lot of plays that could’ve been sacks,” Raanan noted. “But on the other hand, you see some throws and you think, ‘wow, that was a really good pass.’ Or, ‘look at that elusiveness. Look how he can run.’ So, we’ve seen some good things and also some bad things from Jaxson Dart.” So it’s the classic duality of a first-year QB. The highs look promising, the lows remind you why rookies don’t start.

And yet, there’s a sense Daboll’s hand might be forced. If the Giants drop early games, and if Wilson looks more like the Broncos version than the Seahawks version, the locker room and the fans might start chanting Dart’s name sooner than expected.

In hindsight, passing on Shedeur Sanders was bold. But in this league, being bold either makes you a genius or unemployed. So the Giants are walking a tightrope. Russell Wilson’s experience is holding the floor, but Jaxson Dart’s upside is raising the ceiling. Now, they just have to survive long enough to see that bet pay off. Until then, Wilson will “rock and roll” with the starters. And Dart? He’ll be grinding, throwing lasers, and waiting for the Giants to stop living in the past.