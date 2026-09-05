Jaxson Dart’s GF Marissa Ayers Announces 1st Modeling Gig in New York Ahead of Giants’ 2026 NFL Opener

New York has a new franchise quarterback and, as it turns out, a new face in the modeling world too. While New York Giants second-year quarterback Jaxson Dart prepares for what could be a career-defining sophomore season under first-year head coach John Harbaugh, his girlfriend Marissa Ayers has been quietly building something of her own in the city. This week, she shared it with the world after hitting a big personal milestone.

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Ayers posted a vlog across her social media channels documenting her first-ever professional photo shoot, which took place in New York City. The shoot was for Terez, a women’s sportswear brand, and Ayers was chosen as the face of the brand’s entire New York Giants line. The images are set to drop next week.

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“Today was a lifelong dream of mine,” Ayers said in a TikTok vlog. “I modeled for the first time in New York City. It was also my very first photo shoot ever, being on set in a studio.”

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Ayers is a former ring girl and has done brand collaborations as a model before. However, this was her first time modeling for a website, as she clarified in a comment to a fan who assumed she was already modeling professionally.

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“I’ve done a lot of brand collaborations, and photos come with that, but not website modeling,” Ayers wrote in her comments section.

The shoot covered everything you would want from a full professional production. Hair and makeup were handled by a team that included makeup artist Brian, who had worked with Victoria’s Secret supermodels in their prime and still works with them today. The result, she said, was a bronzy, glowy look that matched exactly what the team had envisioned.

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The styling leaned into her personal taste in a way that made the experience feel completely natural. The first look was vintage and old-school varsity, which Ayers described as perfect given that she is, in her own words, an extreme vintage fashion enthusiast. She had Britney Spears playing all day.

After the initial nervousness wore off, Ayers found her groove.

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“I literally think I want to do this every single day,” Ayers said in the vlog. “This might be my calling.”

Another look featured silver Louboutin heels, which she called a perfect complement to the Giants’ red accent colors. Her friend and fellow model Ali Brunson was also on set to shoot the brand’s NYX line, making the day feel more like a creative collaboration between people who knew each other than a formal corporate shoot.

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For Ayers, this is a bigger step than another social media collaboration. She has already built an audience of her own, with nearly 500,000 followers on IG. But getting the chance to front an entire Giants collection gives her something new to put on her résumé.

The timing is notable for Jaxson Dart as well, with the quarterback heading into his second NFL season in New York. The Giants added more help for Dart this offseason, signing Isaiah Likely, Darnell Mooney, Odell Beckham Jr., and JuJu Smith-Schuster, while drafting Malachi Fields.

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In 2025, Dart finished 4-8 in his 12 starts, but his numbers showed why the Giants believed in him. He completed 63.7 percent of his passes for 2,272 yards and 15 touchdowns, while throwing only five interceptions. On the ground, he added 487 rushing yards and nine touchdowns, the most rushing touchdowns by a quarterback in a single season in Giants franchise history.

John Harbaugh said that he preferred taking over as the Giants coach over other head coaching opportunities in part because of what he saw from Dart on film. The Giants added to Dart’s supporting cast this offseason, signing tight end Isaiah Likely and wide receivers Darnell Mooney and Odell Beckham Jr., while drafting receiver Malachi Fields.

The power couple is starting new chapters at nearly the same time, with Ayers’ Terez campaign photos launching next week, just days before Dart faces the Cowboys in the Giants’ 2026 opener on September 13.