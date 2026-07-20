Jaxson Dart Reveals the “Biggest Change” Inside Giants Building Since John Harbaugh’s Arrival

The New York Giants may have entered a new era when they hired John Harbaugh. But according to Jaxson Dart, the transformation extends beyond the X’s and O’s. As he discussed the coach’s early impressions of the organization, the quarterback pointed to a fundamental shift in the building.

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“Obviously, coach Harbs, his identity starts in the trenches and that’s what he wants, to build the team around us, our physicality, our toughness,” Dart said at the Fanatics Fest in NYC. “Under center we got ‘Big Pancake Pat’ [Patrick Ricard] coming in and, obviously, Skat [Cam Skattebo], Trace [Ford], and ‘Motor’ [Devin Singletary] and all those guys. It definitely starts with the big boys up front.”

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“I think the biggest change has been the culture,” Dart explained. “How Harbs establishes camaraderie between the team, the coaching staff, the standard. It’s a different feeling. It’s a refreshing feeling.”

Harbaugh comes to the Giants with a 180-113 record over 18 seasons as head coach of the Baltimore Ravens. He’s bringing discipline and structure to the Giants’ previously relaxed culture. When Harbaugh had pitched a move to New York to Ricard, the coach told him that he was going to build a “bully” out of the team. That was his standard at Baltimore, and it will now be the Giants’ at New York.

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He has emphasized controlling the line of scrimmage, establishing a dominant, downhill running game, and imposing a physical identity on opposing defenses.

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Harbaugh is known for his notoriously tiring practice sessions. Players like Zay Flowers previously claimed that the sessions were too hard and caused more injuries. But it was a strategy to ensure that the team was battle-ready on Sundays. Now, that tough culture has taken root in New York.

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“Harbaugh has brought much more to New York than a resume filled with gaudy accomplishments,” Big Blue View’s Ed Valentine wrote. “He has brought a presence, a force of will, an uncommon energy, and an expectation of daily excellence that have changed the Giants organization for the better.”

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Ricard will line up on the field as one of the NFL’s premier blocking fullbacks, well-suited for Harbaugh’s trench warfare. Meanwhile, Skattebo is a physical and tone-setting running back. Dart and Singletary further add to the ‘bully’ image Harbaugh wants to build.

The Giants needed this jumpstart.

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“We’re here with one mission … to earn the right to be called the world champions in New York,” Harbaugh said in his introductory press conference as the Giants’ head coach.

Culture changes are easy to talk about in the offseason. The real challenge comes once the games begin and the inevitable adversity of an NFL season strikes. Dart’s comments strongly suggest that Harbaugh’s commanding influence is already being felt throughout the organization. But is it enough to bring them their fifth Lombardi trophy?