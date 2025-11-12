Jaxson Dart’s Locker Room Makes Demand on New Coach Public as Giants Eye CBS Analyst

Problems just won’t quit for the New York Giants. The team’s losing streak continues, with this week’s loss to the Bears marking their fourth straight defeat. This slump dropped them from third to fourth in the NFC East. Their misery was further compunded when Brian Daboll, who was already under a lot of pressure, was finally sacked. But now, after a rough campaign and a turbulent Daboll era, the locker room finally seems to know who they want as Brian Daboll‘s replacement to keep the ship sailing.
Per Jordan Raanan, an anonymous Giants player told him (via @BreakingBigBlue):
“We need a coach who comes in here and doesn’t care about what people on the outside think.”
Raanan added that Brian Daboll was “worried about what everyone else was thinking about his program.” pic.twitter.com/h89qT6DmUW
— Big Blue Film Room (@BigBlueFilmRoom) November 11, 2025
Raanan also stated that many players weren’t stunned by his sudden exit. “Several players told ESPN after Sunday’s loss that someone had to be accountable and that they understood it was likely the head coach,” Raanan wrote on Monday. Daboll couldn’t keep pointing fingers elsewhere after discarding Daniel Jones last year and constantly reshaping his staff. The locker room as a whole won’t be too disappointed.”
Well, for now, the Giants’ offensive coordinator,Mike Kafka, has been handed over the keys of playcalling, but Jaxson Dart and Co. eye some other potential experts to take over after Daboll.
New York eyes a CBS Analyst to take charge after DabollHired by Brian Daboll himself, this isn’t the first time Kafka has taken over play-calling duties. Back on September 5, 2022, he was confirmed as the Giants’ play-caller for the regular season after a strong preseason. That year, New York even notched its first postseason win in 11 seasons. But now, the Giants want a change. According to Raanan, they’re eying candidates like the Chargers DC Jesse Minter, former Giants coach and CBS Sports analyst, Antonio Pierce, and the Chiefs DC Steve Spagnuolo to shake things up. But there’s one name that stands out here.
The most promising candidate from the following names appears to be Pierce. He is a former linebacker for the Giants and even won a Super Bowl for them in 2007. He knows the team inside out and what the team needs. The 47-year-old even reportedly asked to be Daboll’s defensive coordinator this season. His experience makes him a perfect pick to take over when a coach is fired mid-season.
Back in 2023, whenJosh McDaniels was fired midseason in October after a 3-5 start, it was Pierce who kept the Raiders rolling. Pierce’s expertise landed the Las Vegas at the 2nd spot of the AFC West with an 8-9 record. All these aspects certainly make a potential resume to be picked by the Giants’ decision makers as the next head coach.
