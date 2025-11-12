Jaxson Dart’s Locker Room Makes Demand on New Coach Public as Giants Eye CBS Analyst

Problems just won’t quit for the New York Giants. The team’s losing streak continues, with this week’s loss to the Bears marking their fourth straight defeat. This slump dropped them from third to fourth in the NFC East. Their misery was further compunded when Brian Daboll, who was already under a lot of pressure, was finally sacked. But now, after a rough campaign and a turbulent Daboll era, the locker room finally seems to know who they want as Brian Daboll‘s replacement to keep the ship sailing.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“We need a coach who comes in here and doesn’t care about what people on the outside think,” an anonymous player told ESPN’s NFL reporter for the New York Giants, Jordan Raanan. He added that Brian Daboll was “worried about what everyone else was thinking about his program.”

ADVERTISEMENT

49ers, and the poor results were the breaking point. The player also told Raanan that Daboll used to tell players what he wanted them to say about their entry. All this after the embarrassing fine by the NFL for entering the blue tent, being called out for not pulling Jaxson Dart against the, and the poor results were the breaking point.

Raanan also stated that many players weren’t stunned by his sudden exit. “Several players told ESPN after Sunday’s loss that someone had to be accountable and that they understood it was likely the head coach,” Raanan wrote on Monday. Daboll couldn’t keep pointing fingers elsewhere after discarding Daniel Jones last year and constantly reshaping his staff. The locker room as a whole won’t be too disappointed.”

Well, for now, the Giants’ offensive coordinator,

New York eyes a CBS Analyst to take charge after Daboll

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Minnesota Vikings at Las Vegas Raiders Dec 10, 2023 Paradise, Nevada, USA Las Vegas Raiders interim Head Coach Antonio Pearce walks off the field after the Raiders were defeated by the Minnesota Vikings 3-0 at Allegiant Stadium. Paradise Allegiant Stadium Nevada USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xStephenxR.xSylvaniex 20231210_ams_cs1_0060

has been handed over the keys of playcalling, butand Co. eye some other potential experts to take over after Daboll.Hired by Brian Daboll himself, this isn’t the first time Kafka has taken over play-calling duties. Back on September 5, 2022, he was confirmed as the Giants’ play-caller for the regular season after a strong preseason. That year, New York even notched its first postseason win in 11 seasons. But now, the Giants want a change. According to Raanan, they’re eying candidates like the Chargers DC, former Giants coach and CBS Sports analyst,and the Chiefs DCto shake things up. But there’s one name that stands out here.

The most promising candidate from the following names appears to be Pierce. He is a former linebacker for the Giants and even won a Super Bowl for them in 2007. He knows the team inside out and what the team needs. The 47-year-old even reportedly asked to be Daboll’s defensive coordinator this season. His experience makes him a perfect pick to take over when a coach is fired mid-season.

Back in 2023, when

ADVERTISEMENT