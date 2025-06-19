Jaxson Dart Welcomes Minicamp Mistakes And Follows Eli Manning’s Advice 

Remember that feeling? Fourth quarter, Giants down, the stadium vibrating with pure, unadulterated panic. Then, number 10 trots out, his face a study in serene detachment—the infamous ‘Eli Face.’ No sweat, no scream, just cold-blooded belief. That’s the aura hanging over East Rutherford these days, not emanating from a retired legend, but swirling around a rookie wearing the same blue, carrying the same Ole Miss pedigree, and whispering the same quiet truths: mistakes aren’t failures; they’re part of the playbook. Jaxson Dart isn’t just surviving his first Giants minicamp; he’s dissecting it.

This is about deliberate, aggressive learning. When asked about the inevitable missteps—the overthrown deep ball, the forced read—Dart doesn’t flinch. He leans in. “Yeah, I’m an aggressive player as is,” Dart states, his tone carrying the calm confidence of a guy who threw for 4,691 yards and 67 TDs his senior year of high school. “I think that’s definitely something I’ve got to continue to learn. This practice setting is a great time for me to do it.”

He breaks it down like a seasoned vet reviewing tape: “You make mistakes, you do some really good things, and you get to go back and watch the tape and pick up on the things you need to improve on.” Is it easy to be unafraid to make those mistakes? The question hangs in the humid Jersey air. Dart’s answer cuts through it with the precision of one of his Ole Miss deep balls—a 69-yard stunner in the Gator Bowl, perhaps.

“I think you have to be,” he asserts. “That’s the only way you’re going to get better as a quarterback.” Then, the kicker, the line that echoes down the Giants’ legacy corridors, straight from the mouth of a kid who knows his history: “You can ask the best to ever do it—their biggest reason for improvement and development is making mistakes, watching them, having the humility to say, ‘I was wrong here, I was wrong there,’ and also being able to be proud of the good plays you make as well.”

It’s pure Eli Manning. That unflappable, process-driven mindset that turned near-sacks into helmet catches and sideline prayers into Super Bowl rings. And wouldn’t you know it? The master himself has already sent the play call down to the rookie.

A mentor in the shadows: Manning’s wisdom, Dart’s design

Eli Manning, the man whose Ole Miss records Dart spent three years systematically dismantling (10,617 career yards to Eli’s 10,119), isn’t just a statue outside MetLife. He’s a text away. When the Giants traded up to snag Dart 25th overall, Eli’s message was perfectly Manning-esque: supportive, sage, and subtly reinforcing the path.

Eli Manning’s seen the tape, the evolution from that record-setting USC debut (391 yds, 4 TDs) through the SEC-record 24 straight completions and the Ole Miss-shattering 515-yard, 6-TD demolition of Arkansas. He knows the raw material. “I’ve been to some practices, and I’ve known Jaxson for the last three years… I’ve been just impressed with Jaxson, because I’ve seen him get better every single year,” Eli observed. “And that’s what you want your players to do… It sounds like he’s doing that with the Giants. Every day, you’re going to learn something, and you’re going to make mistakes. That’s just part of it, but learning from those mistakes, not repeating those mistakes…”

The Giants, ever mindful of their history—the soaring successes of Simms and Eli, the stumbles of others—have built the ideal incubator around Dart. No pressure-cooker starts here. He’s got the luxury of watching, learning, and yes, making those minicamp mistakes behind seasoned pros Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston. He’s got a brain trust in Brian Daboll, Mike Kafka, and Shea Tierney whispering complexities. It’s a redshirt year with a Lombardi-sized blueprint.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

So, when Dart steps onto the practice field, embracing an errant throw not as a setback but as a data point, it’s more than just a rookie attitude. It’s the early formation of a Giants QB ethos, passed down like a sacred play. He’s not just learning coverages; he’s learning composure. He’s studying the Eli Manning playbook on resilience—the one written not just in two Super Bowl MVPs, but in the quiet humility of acknowledging a mistake, adjusting, and launching the next pass with ice in his veins. The journey is his, absolutely. But the path? That feels hauntingly, beautifully familiar. Like a spiral arcing down the sideline against all odds, destined for greatness.