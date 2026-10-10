Jaxson Dart’s Girlfriend Marissa Ayers Announces Personal Update Amid Giants QB’s Injury Rehab

Marissa Ayers, a successful social media influencer and New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart’s girlfriend, is making plans to finally live alone for the first time ever.

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“I’m going to pick up my keys to my very first apartment, living alone for the first time,” Ayers said in a TikTok video. “This is crazy. Today’s finally the day. I’ve been planning to move to get my own place for well over a year now. I graduated college in May 2025. I’ve basically been living out of a suitcase since then. I don’t know how I’ve done it for so long, but it was honestly just the era I was in.”

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While Ayers had been planning to live alone since December 2025, she explained how her plans changed as Dart offered to come on several trips with her during the offseason.

“He was like, ‘You want to come to California?’ I was like, ‘Yeah.’ ‘You want to go to Hawaii?’ ‘Let’s go.’ We just wanted to do everything together. I had the flexibility to do so because I worked from my phone, so it was like, why not? Like, let’s just go, let’s have fun,” Ayers continued.

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Ayers had noted yet another achievement in September. She secured her first modeling photoshoot gig in New York and shot pictures with Ali Brunson.

Ayers is all set to begin an exciting journey in New York. Her beau Jaxson Dart, however, will unfortunately have to wait out the end of the 2026 season at home.

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Dart suffered an MCL tear along with damage to his meniscus and PCL, which occurred in the 28-6 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

“He’s determined; he’s bummed,” Giants head coach John Harbaugh said about how Dart was feeling. “The season’s not over, but it is for him. We need to be the best Giants we can be.”

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Ayers was among the ones who commented after the team posted about the injury, reacting with “🙏🏼💔,” a short but heartbroken message. While talking about her new plans, she didn’t leave Dart out of them.

“I’m kind of just going to slowly start furnishing it and, like, hop over there and do some things each day, but I’m really going to be with Jax a lot because, with his injury, he had surgery this month, and he really needs, like, that extra helping hand,” she said. “So I want to be there for him, and I want to take care of him, and that’s something that I just feel in my heart. I mean, we take care of each other, and that’s just what we do.”

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Dart has undergone surgery to relieve his problems, which Harbaugh confirmed has “went well.”

The quarterback will be out for quite some time, but should the Giants make the postseason, there is a very slight chance Dart could perhaps return.

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Now, while Ayers will keep hold of the keys to her new apartment in New York, which she plans to decorate with all of the eclectic art and furniture she can find in the city, she is helping her boyfriend to recover from his injury for now.