Jaxson Dart’s Girlfriend Sends Message as Giants Star Celebrates Personal News

Bringing a new life into the world is an exciting yet challenging journey for first-time parents, and New York Giants safety Tyler Nubin and Farah are embracing it together. As they shared glimpses of this special chapter, Jaxson Dart’s girlfriend is also showing her love and support, celebrating the couple as they prepare to welcome their baby.

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“Just waiting on our girl 🩷,” Tyler Nubin and Farah Nubin said in a joint post on Instagram, sharing maternity pictures.

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“So beautiful farah 🩷🥹” Marissa Ayers, Dart’s partner, commented.

Both Farah and Tyler Nubin have been excited since they announced their pregnancy. They posted a gender reveal video on their Instagram on 18 May, and they are now waiting to hold their daughter in their hands.

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The caption read, “Anyone who knows me knows how much this means to me 🥹🩷 Our little princess is so loved already. We can’t wait to meet you, baby girl, 💝🌸🎀”

For Farah, becoming a mother is special.

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“Since losing my mom, Mother’s Day has always been one of the hardest days for me,” she shared on Mother’s Day. “There has always been a heaviness to this season– missing her, needing her, wishing she could be here for all the moments that matter most.

“This year though, Mother’s Day feels a little lighter. A piece of my heart is healing in a way I can’t fully explain. Baby Nubin is coming in October 2026 🤍 We can’t wait to meet our little love 🥰 Happy Mother’s Day, Mama 🩷.”

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For both of them, this is a major moment as their journey together now moves toward parenthood. Tyler Nubin and Farah Alkurdy met at the University of Minnesota, where Nubin played football, and Farah studied law.

They took their relationship to the next level when Nubin proposed to her in June 2024, shortly after joining the Giants, and the couple married in 2025. The unborn baby Nubin also made an appearance in the preseason, when Farah attended one game. This time next year, she won’t be the only Nubin cheering for Tyler.

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“Loading once more addition to the Tyler Nubin fan club,” she wrote on Instagram, sharing pictures from game day.

Tyler Nubin is entering his third NFL season with the New York Giants after a tough second year.

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Nubin finished 2025 with 78 tackles, seven tackles for loss, two passes defended, one fumble recovery, and one fumble-recovery touchdown. However, missed tackles were a major problem. He missed 15 of them, accounting for a 16.9% missed tackle rate.

However, Nubin can impress this year. He finished preseason with four tackles and one pass breakup, and was the highest-graded Giants player (91.4) this preseason, per Pro Football Focus, based on players who had played a minimum of 20 snaps.

“Entering his third NFL season, don’t be surprised if Nubin generates more buzz,” PFF’s Gordon McGuinness wrote, “particularly if he can recapture the level of run defense he showed as a rookie.”

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Nubin entered the offseason strong. He lost eight pounds to play more effectively and is looking forward to a new defensive system under defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson.

“Yeah, I think every year is its own entity,” Nubin said at a presser. “I think you always got to have urgency in this league, because you never know when your last snap is going to be. It doesn’t matter who you are or where you were drafted.

“So, my urgency’s always at a top level. But even more so now, being in year three, being in it, having that experience. Now I can use those experiences to share with the young guys and also learn from myself to push myself to do even better.”

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Now, he is all set to show on the field while also cherishing one of the best journeys of his life.